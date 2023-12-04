Rotherham United looked to be closing in on a new manager to replace Matt Taylor - but a fresh twist has seen Nathan Jones pull out of the running to be their next boss.

Taylor was sacked as Millers head coach in mid-November following a 5-0 defeat to Watford, but chairman Tony Stewart was taking his time in regards to finding his successor.

And despite Rob Staton of BBC Sheffield's claim last week that he wouldn't be the next manager of United, Nathan Jones was spotted at St. Andrew's on Saturday afternoon to watch Rotherham's goalless draw with Birmingham City, prompting the expectation that he was the club's top target.

However, there has now been a twist in the Rotherham managerial vacancy saga, with Football Insider now claiming that Jones, who was last manager of Southampton earlier in 2023, has pulled out of the running to be the successor to Taylor in the dugout at the New York Stadium.

Stewart will now have to look beyond the 50-year-old in regards to the next manager of the Championship strugglers, with it now being three weeks since Taylor was sacked.

What other names have been linked to Rotherham United vacancy?

A number of names aside from Jones have been linked to the job since Taylor was axed from the South Yorkshire outfit.

It was reported early on in the process that former Rotherham boss Steve Evans was being sounded out as a potential candidate some eight years after he initially left, but the Scotsman played down the links and it was then claimed that United's interest had cooled in the Stevenage boss.

Another name that was on Rotherham's radar early on was that of John Eustace, who has been out of work for two months after being replaced at Birmingham City by Wayne Rooney.

However, a relegation scrap in the Championship is not on Eustace's agenda for his next job, so once again Rotherham have had to look elsewhere.

Gary Rowett has also recently departed a Championship club in the form of Millwall, and there has been interest from Rotherham in the last few weeks, but it doesn't appear to have materialised with Rowett in no rush to get back into a job just over a month after leaving the Lions.

Stewart may now have to think more outside the box when it comes to a managerial candidate or go further down his list, as clearly the thought of trying to save Rotherham from relegation to League One isn't that appealing to some.

Which manager should Rotherham United turn to now?

The names on Rotherham's list are dwindling, so Stewart may now have to consider someone that wasn't his first, second or third choice.

Neil Warnock would probably be the most ideal candidate now to try and turn around their fortunes, but he seemingly has no intention of returning to football until February 2024, so he has to be ruled out.

Someone like Leam Richardson could be given another chance at Championship football after being unlucky at Wigan Athletic, but some of the other names seem uninspiring.

Could Mark Warburton be tempted back into management with Rotherham though? He left West Ham as a first-team coach over the summer as he wanted a fresh challenge as a boss somewhere, and this could be a perfect chance.