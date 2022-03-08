Rotherham United suffer blow as Paul Warne reveals status of 29-year-old

Rotherham have stormed to the top of the League One table and will be hoping that they can once again end the season having secured a place back in the Championship.

Their hopes have taken a blow though with the news that Freddie Ladapo, one of their go-to strikers, has been ruled out of action for at least a month as reported by Yorkshire Post.

The forward has managed 28 league games this year, with 11 goals and two assists, which is an impressive record at this level. It averages out at 0.62 goals or assists per 90 and alongside Michael Smith, it leads to a strong strikeforce for the Millers.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Rotherham United players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Paul Hurst? Yes No

However, the 29-year-old had to hobble off in the game against MK Dons and rather than it being just a mere knock, Paul Warne has revealed to Yorkshire Post that the injury is ‘not good.’

It could mean that the player misses at least four weeks of football – and ultimately, that could prove vital in the title race too. Every point matters now, especially with Wigan and MK Dons hot on their heels and they will not want to lose many more games.

Without one of their main attackers though, Rotherham are bound to struggle that bit more – and Paul Warne will certainly be hoping he makes a quick recovery and can come back into the fold sooner rather than later.

Speaking about the injury, the Millers boss said: “It’s not good.

“He’s got a pretty severe tear in the top of his quad so we’ll be missing him for a long period. I don’t want to put a timeline on it but it will be greater than a month.”

That could mean he is back for an even more crucial part of the season, when Rotherham may be gearing up to try and clinch the title, an automatic promotion or potentially prepare for a run at the play-offs if they completely lose their grip on top spot.

The Verdict

Freddie Ladapo is not Rotherham’s main goalscorer, nor is he their main attacking threat but it is not good to lose him for so long at this stage of a season.

The 29-year-old has a good record at this level and has offered plenty in front of goal this season so far. With Will Grigg also sidelined, it leaves the club short of options to partner Michael Smith in that frontline now.

While he should still be able to find the back of the net frequently – albeit they will be even more dependent upon him now – it won’t help him that he has less able support in terms of strike partners for the time being.

While Rotherham should be able to cope in the interim, it will be interesting to see who Warne plays in Ladapo’s absence or whether it means a change in system entirely to accommodate these striking injuries.