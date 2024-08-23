Rotherham United boss Steve Evans has confirmed that Sheffield United midfielder Sydie Peck is one of the options that he and his team are looking at.

English clubs are starting to run out of time to make signings before the end of the window. One of the teams who got out the blocks very quickly in the transfer market was Rotherham. They had near double-digit additions in what felt like no time at all, but they are still looking to continue their work.

Peck, an emerging Blades talent who was given his Premier League debut last season, was named by the Rotherham Advertiser as a player that United were looking at in the closing stages of the summer window.

They were said to be looking at a season-long loan deal for the former Arsenal academy player, who impressed against League One side Wrexham in the EFL Cup two Tuesdays ago.

Sydie Peck vs Wrexham (13/08/24) Mins played 90 Assists 1 Touches 94 Passes completed 64/63 (94%) Big chances created 2 Key passes played 3 Match rating 8.8/10 Stats taken from Sofascore

Steve Evans on Rotherham's Sydie Peck interest

Evans admitted that Peck is one of the names on Rotherham's watchlist, but he added that the Blades' youngster wasn't the only candidate that was being looked into.

The Millers' manager told BBC Sheffield's Rob Staton: "I can’t talk about a player belonging to Chris Wilder, can I? Suddenly, Chris buying me the odd pint or two would stop!

"Everyone knows we have an interest in Sydie, but he's a Sheffield United player and he's part of their plans as we speak. That will probably drift for a while. He's not the only player in that area who we're having chats about."

Wilder said earlier in the week that there had been plenty of enquiries made about some of the younger talent in his possession.

"The phone has been ringing non-stop over those young players and teams out of the Championship, League One and League Two want to take a few, which is great," said the Blades' boss, via The Star. "It's part and parcel of them playing well and being involved with us.

"Close to the window shutting, if I look at it and go: ‘We’ve got cover there, and we’ve got him and him who can play there, then maybe the best-case scenario is to pop him out on loan for six months.’"

Rotherham may be kept waiting for Sydie Peck decision

These loans from higher divisions tend to happen later in the window. Clubs are still trying to work out whether their potential stars of the future will be needed in the present, and that leaves a lot of the teams vying for their temporary services in transfer limbo.

The 19-year-old is not the only young midfielder from Bramall Lane that clubs are looking at. Oli Arblaster has been attracting top flight attention over the summer as well, with Brentford, Ipswich Town and Southampton being named by The Telegraph's Mike McGrath as potential suitors.

If Arblaster were to exit the club, then Sydie would go up the midfield pecking order.

These factors are not working in Rotherham's favour, but their patience may be rewarded if they end up landing Peck on a season-long loan.