Rotherham United boss Steve Evans has had his say amid reports linking him with League One rivals Bolton Wanderers.

According to journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, Evans has supporters within the Bolton hierarchy as they seek out a replacement for Ian Evatt, with Steven Schumacher and Stephen Robinson also said to be in the running for the job.

Evans has responded to those rumours as he prepares for the Millers' League One clash with Burton Albion this weekend, with his side looking to build on a positive recent run of form that has left them just four points behind Bolton in the table.

The 62-year-old was under pressure as Rotherham endured a difficult start to the season last year, but now that they have picked up 11 points from the last 15 available to them, things are looking better for the Scotsman at the New York Stadium.

Evans spoke this morning ahead of the Millers' visit to Burton Albion tomorrow, and he distanced himself from the reports linking him with a move to replace Evatt at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, as per the Rotherham Advertiser.

"My only task is making Rotherham United better," said Evans.

"I was very fortunate that my chairman and vice-chairman stood shoulder to shoulder with me in a little spell that was difficult for everyone.

"They showed me tremendous loyalty and the least I can do is return that loyalty.

"I've not had any contact from Bolton. I got a call from the people who look after me on the business side just to see if there would be any interest on my behalf.

"I love that club. I started working there as an apprentice looking after the Sam Allardyces, Frank Worthingtons and Peter Reids. I've got a lot of affinity with the club.

"Every time I go there I see people who I remember and who remember me. It's a brilliant club. I know one or two of the senior people there as well."

Evans joined the Trotters after leaving school, before failing to make the first-team, but he has ruled himself out of the running for the Bolton job in favour of continuing his relationship with chairman Tony Stewart at Rotherham.

Evans focused on improving Rotherham

Evans has made it clear that his focus is on improving Rotherham amid reports linking him with a departure, and he may still have hope that his side can close the gap to the play-offs following their recent upturn in form.

The Millers find themselves seven points adrift of the top six in League One, but with back-to-back games against the two sides at the bottom of the table in Burton Albion and Cambridge United this week, they cannot be written off just yet.

Rotherham United's next five League One fixtures Burton Albion (A) Cambridge United (H) Birmingham City (A) Shrewsbury Town (H) Blackpool (A)

Evans showed that he is capable of taking Rotherham into the Championship via the play-offs in 2014, and with the 62-year-old clearly focused on improving a side that is on a good run of form at present, he will no doubt still have hope that he can replicate that success this season.