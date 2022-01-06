Rotherham United star hands in transfer request

Rotherham United striker Freddie Ladapo has handed in a transfer request, as per a Twitter update from Alex Howell of BBC Sport.

Netting 12 goals in 29 appearances for the Millers this season, Ladapo has once again emerged as an important player within Paul Warne’s squad.

Signing for the Millers in the summer of 2019, the 28-year-old has gone on to score 38 times in 111 appearances in a Rotherham shirt.

Impressing particularly in the run-up to the January transfer window, Ladapo has scored seven times and has assisted a further two in his last 11 League One matches.

Quiz: Can you name which club Rotherham United signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 Freddie Ladapo Plymouth Portsmouth Southampton Brighton

Cardiff City were considering a deal for Ladapo during the summer, as per a report from Wales Online, however, there was no progress from their initial interest.

The experienced forward has been an important member of Rotherham’s squad this season, with the table-topping Millers hoping to secure promotion back to the Championship.

The verdict

Ladapo has once again formed an excellent partnership with Michael Smith this season, with the pair continuing to score goals at an alarming rate.

Meaning it was always going to be difficult to keep them both this January, especially with both attracting interest from the higher level in the summer.

The 28-year-old proved he was able to adapt to the second-tier during Rotherham’s relegation campaign last time out, and there is no doubting that he could go on to secure regular Championship football in January.

It will be interesting to see how much Championship interest emerges from this update, as there are a fair few clubs who could do with bolstering their frontline.