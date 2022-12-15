Rotherham United stance hands Middlesbrough boost in January transfer pursuit

Middlesbrough are set to make a formal offer for Rotherham United midfielder Dan Barlaser in January and there is an acceptance at the New York Stadium that it makes sense to cash in, according to a report from The Northern Echo.

The winter window will be Michael Carrick’s first as Boro boss and looks likely to be a busy one for the Championship club.

The Northern Echo has reported that Barlaser is one of the Teessiders’ key targets and has been in their sights for a number of months as a long-term option in the centre of the park.

It is said they’re set to make a formal offer for the 25-year-old once the window opens and that the Millers’ hopes of keeping him are now dwindling.

The midfielder’s current contract has expired and he has not signed the extension offered to him while the report claims that though Rotherham boss Matt Taylor is desperate to keep him, there is an acceptance at the Yorkshire club that it makes sense to cash in next month rather than let him leave as a free agent in the summer.

Barlaser has made 145 appearances for the club since joining from Newcastle United for a nominal fee – playing a central role in their last two promotion campaigns and enjoying an eye-catching start to the season.

Newcastle are thought to have a 50% sell-on clause.

The Verdict

This would be an ideal January addition for Boro and a fitting one given the deep-lying playmaker’s similarities to Carrick.

The Teessiders are said to see him as both a short- and long-term option so getting him in a cut-price deal, given his contract, next month would be a brilliant bit of business.

It appears they’re set to make a formal offer for him as soon as the window opens, which is good news.

The sooner reinforcements can be brought to the club, the better from Boro’s perspective.

You can understand why Taylor would be desperate to lose Barlaser as they battle relegation but the club’s stance is a little different and that’s a boost to the Teessiders’ hopes of landing him.