Rotherham United stance emerges amid midfielder bid claims

Rotherham United are not interested in Rochdale midfielder Ollie Rathbone at this moment in time, a report from The Rotherham Advertiser has revealed.

It was reported earlier this week that the Millers have had a six-figure bid for the signing of Rathbone rejected by ‘Dale.

Now however, it seems as though reports of Rotherham interest in a deal for Rathbone may not be accurate at this moment in time.

According to this latest update, the Millers are in fact not pursuing the signing of the 24-year-old at this moment in time. They are however, said to be pursuing deals with other players, as they look to bounce back following relegation from the Championship at the end of last season.

So far this summer, Rotherham have completed just one senior signing, with midfielder Shane Ferguson joining on a free transfer following his departure from Millwall.

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on Rathbone’s contract with Rochdale, meaning this summer could be their last chance to receive a fee for the midfielder.

Since joining Rochdale back in 2016, Rathbone has made 183 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 15 goals and 15 assists.

The Verdict

This is an interesting stance for Rotherham to take with regards to Rathbone.

The Millers haven’t yet fully got going in the transfer market with just one signing so far, and you do feel as though they could benefit from some extra additions.

Indeed, despite Rochdale’s relegation last season, Rathbone has shown that he is capable of making an impact in League One, meaning he could have been a useful asset for the Millers had he joined.

That now looks unlikely to happen however, which ought to be a relief for Rochdale, given they will surely want to keep hold of their key assets such as Rathbone.