Rotherham United set to take action as they look to finalise transfer with 25-year-old

League One side Rotherham United are preparing to launch an improved bid for St Johnstone right-back Shaun Rooney this week, according to The Courier.

The 25-year-old has been one of Paul Warne’s targets throughout the summer and after seeing their initial £200,000 bid rejected, the Millers are now prepared to step up their efforts to secure the Scottish full-back’s signature.

After seeing promising American Matthew Olosunde reject a new deal at the New York Stadium this summer and opt to join Championship side Preston North End on a free transfer, this is an area the recently-relegated side need to address.

Billy Jones’ departure in the summer has also reinforced the need for a new right-back but according to the same report from The Courier, the English club are willing to walk away from this deal next week if an agreement can’t be struck between the two sides.

This could mean one or two alternatives for Rooney have already been lined up, but they seem to be putting the 25-year-old at the top of their priorities as they return for one last time to try and push this deal over the line.

If they can agree a fee for the full-back, it will then be down to Paul Warne to persuade Rooney to reject Europa League qualifying football in favour of a potential promotion battle in the third tier of English football.

The Verdict:

Although St Johnstone will be the underdogs against Eredivisie side PSV and Turkish giants Galatasaray, the chance to play European football is something the right-back may want to grab with both hands and it may be difficult to convince him to move to South Yorkshire before those games are played.

However, money talks and if they can offer Rooney a reasonably attractive wage package, they are likely to get this signing over the line.

Their promotion ambitions, along with the possibility of playing Championship football in the next couple of years, may also be a huge factor in the 25-year-old’s decision making but one thing is for certain: they need a new right back in the next couple of weeks.

Warne will be frustrated they haven’t already managed to get this deal over the line – but an improved offer this week may just seal the deal.