Rotherham United have agreed a loan deal to sign Luton Town midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu.

This update comes courtesy of Pete O'Rourke, who believes the Millers are closing in on their third addition of the January transfer window.

Louie Sibley was the first man through the door, securing a loan move away from Oxford United following his failure to win enough game time with the U's during the first half of the season.

And with Oxford strengthening quite a bit during the January window, his decision to leave the club temporarily seems to be a justified one.

Dan Gore has also made a temporary switch to the New York Stadium, coming in from Manchester United in a deal that will see him remain in South Yorkshire for the remainder of the season.

Mpanzu, meanwhile, has found it difficult to win regular starts for the Hatters this season, starting just one league game so far this term.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu's 2024/25 campaign at Luton Town (All competitions) Appearances 10 Starts 1 (As of February 3rd, 2025)

Luton invested in their central midfield area during the summer, with Tom Krauss and Liam Walsh both arriving at Kenilworth Road. And the presence of the former probably limited the player's game time.

The German's departure could have opened up a more important spot for Mpanzu, but he was left out of the matchday squad completely, with Lamine Fanne, Thelo Aasgaard and Jordan Clark starting ahead of him in the middle of the park.

Walsh, meanwhile, was on the bench, and these options have seemingly provided Mpanzu with the opportunity to play more regularly elsewhere.

Rotherham United set to recruit Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu

According to O'Rourke, Rotherham have agreed a deal to take Mpanzu on loan.

He looks set to spend the remainder of the campaign in South Yorkshire, before he potentially returns to Kenilworth Road.

It remains to be seen whether he's in Matt Bloomfield's plans for the long term, but it doesn't look promising for the midfielder in his potential quest to force his way back into the Hatters' plans, considering Luton's boss has loaned him out not too long after his arrival.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu may need to put himself in the shop window at Rotherham United

If Mpanzu isn't needed at Luton during their promotion battle, it would be difficult to see when Bloomfield will call upon him to contribute.

He could contribute in League One if the Hatters are relegated again, but it's still hard to believe that back-to-back relegations could be possible for the Hatters.

Regardless of what happens at Kenilworth Road, the 30-year-old should be looking to use this opportunity at Rotherham to put himself in the shop window.

If he can, he won't be short of interest during the summer window.

And that could open up some options for him, which can only be a positive for the player.