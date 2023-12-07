Highlights Rotherham are hiring Leam Richardson as their new head coach, ending a long search.

Rotherham are set to appoint Leam Richardson as their new head coach, almost a month after sacking Matt Taylor.

Leam Richardson to land Rotherham job

The Millers made the decision to sack Taylor during the November international break, with Wayne Carlisle taking over on an interim basis since his exit.

Whilst the side picked up decent points against Leeds and Birmingham, it was clear they need a permanent new boss.

And, after weeks of speculation, with the likes of Steve Evans and most recently Nathan Jones linked with the job, journalist Alan Biggs has revealed that former Wigan chief Richardson is poised to take over.

“My sources confirm that Leam Richardson’s imminent appointment as Rotherham manager is near enough done. Will end a long search with the former Wigan boss about to be installed as Matt Taylor’s replacement at Rotherham.”

This will be Richardson’s first job since he left Wigan in November 2022, which ended a successful period for him with the Latics, that included winning promotion to the second tier.

As well as that, there was plenty of sympathy for the boss with the number of off-field difficulties he had to deal with.

Richardson’s experience with Wigan was his first managerial role in a decade, with his only previous stint coming in 2012, when he had a brief spell in charge of Accrington Stanley.

Leam Richardson battling to keep Rotherham in the Championship

This will be a tough job for the 44-year-old, as he is inheriting a Rotherham side that are 23rd in the table, and already seven points from safety.

So, his objective is clear, as he will need to try and keep the team in the Championship.

The Yorkshire outfit have only managed to win two of their 19 league games so far, which shows just how tough they have found it. But, the recent result against Leeds shows they can compete with the best in the division on their day, and the performance at St. Andrew’s last time out was encouraging.

Nevertheless, they need to start getting wins on the board if they are to get out of trouble, and the January window could be crucial as the new boss will surely look to make his mark on the team with a few new recruits.

Of course, this is a long-term appointment, and should the worst happen, Rotherham know they have someone who is proven in League One.

Rotherham set for busy December schedule

Richardson is set to take the Rotherham job during a crucial period in the campaign, as they are set to play seven games by New Year's Day.

That starts on Saturday, with a potentially huge game against Swansea, with the Welsh side also on the lookout for a new boss.

The Swans are 18th in the table, eight points ahead of Rotherham, so the Millers will see this as an opportunity to close the gap and drag them into the battle.

Richardson is set for a baptism of fire with the fixtures though, as Rotherham are set to face West Brom, Leicester, Middlesbrough and Sunderland before 2024.