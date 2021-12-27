Rotherham United set to make transfer decision involving Wigan Athletic

Rotherham United are set to decide whether they want to recall Curtis Tilt from Wigan Athletic or not in January, as per a recent report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

The 30-year-old has been on loan with the Latics since the summer and has made 11 appearances for the DW Stadium club across all competitions so far.

Tilt is believed to be open to staying with Wigan permanently in the long term, however the Millers do have the ability to recall the player in the new year should they wish to do so.

Now Rotherham boss Paul Warne has provided an update on that opportunity, as he stated the following recently:

“We keep our eye on it. We’ve been in contact with his representative but the details of that will remain between the club and him.

“We’ll get to January, then all parties will talk and come to a decision.”

Tilt originally moved to the New York Stadium back in January of last year from Blackpool but has since only gone on to make one appearance for the Millers.

The centre back still has two years left to run on his Rotherham contract.

The Verdict

There is no particular need for Tilt to be recalled by Rotherham, however it could well be the case that Paul Warne wants to take a closer look at the player.

He hasn’t really had a chance since he joined the club and could well be an asset during the second half of the season as back up.

On the flip side they could well be recalling him in order to sell him on for profit to the highest bidder.

Doing this would add some vital funds to the coffers and in turn bring about a resolution to the situation that pretty much all parties involved want.