Rotherham United set to make summer transfer swoop for 11-goal League One attacker

Rotherham United are expected to make a transfer move for Exeter City attacker Jevani Brown – but it is set to be in the summer and not in the upcoming January transfer window.

That is according to the Rotherham Advertiser, who have suggested that Millers boss Matt Taylor will try to raid the club he upped sticks from in October for their prized attacking talent.

It was Taylor who brought Brown to the Grecians in the summer of 2021, having been released from his contract at Colchester United.

Having notched seven goals and 12 assists in 43 League Two matches in his debut campaign at St. James’ Park, the 28-year-old has taken his form to another level with the jump to League One, scoring nine and assisting eight in 20 outings.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Rotherham United players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Has Michael Ihiekwe ever played for a London based club? Yes No

Taylor believes that Brown would offer ‘something different’ to the current attacking options – which include Conor Washington, Chiedozie Ogbene and Georgie Kelly – at his disposal, but he’s not likely to get him in halfway through the current season.

It is believed, per the report, that Rotherham will focus on loan deals this January and with Brown needing a fee to prize him away from Exeter, it will probably not be viable to bring him to South Yorkshire.

However, with his contract set to expire in the summer, Rotherham will have a free pass to sign him on a free transfer for the 2023-24 campaign unless he pens a new deal in Devon.

The Verdict

If Brown were to continue his goal contributions figures for the entire season, then he would end League One with around 19 goals and 17 assists, which would be a remarkable figure for someone who hasn’t exactly been prolific in the past in the EFL.

Perhaps he is in a system at Exeter alongside either Jay Stansfield or Sam Nombe that suits him to a tee, but if anyone knows what he’s all about, then it is Taylor.

Next season, Rotherham are very likely going to be without Chiedozie Ogbene, who is destined for bigger and better things, so Taylor needs to start thinking of different options.

Whilst he wouldn’t exactly be a like-for-like replacement, and he’s a few years the Irishman’s senior as well, Brown clearly has creativity running through him and his most likely destination next season you feel would be the Millers due to the Taylor factor.