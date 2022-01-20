Rotherham United set to hold on to player amid transfer interest

Despite looking like his future might be lying away from Rotherham, it appears as though Curtis Tilt might end up spending the rest of the season with his current side as reported by The Yorkshire Post.

The player has featured just once for the Millers in the league since joining the side and even that lone appearance was for just 59 minutes. Instead, he has been shipped out on various loan deals, with Wigan being the side most keen to keep and play him.

The Latics have had him on a short-term deal again this campaign and given him the regular football he craves. Appearing in eight games – and managing two goals – he has been a solid option for them and Leam Richardson has been eager to bring him back this month on a permanent basis.

Having been recalled to Rotherham, a return to the DW Stadium looked likely. If not a move to Wigan, then a deal to send him to a new side certainly looked like it would be on the cards.

However, no deal has yet happened and despite the interest from their fellow League One outfit, the club have yet to seal a deal for the defender. Now, it looks like the 30-year-old could be an option for Rotherham until the end of the season instead.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post about the current situation with the player, Rotherham boss Paul Warne said: “Earlier in the week, I was pretty confident that something definitive would have happened by now, whether that be Wigan or another club purchasing him. I thought it would have been done by now but it hasn’t.

“I now regard him as my player until I’m told differently and I’ll get him ready with the rest of the squad for Saturday.” A deal could certainly still be done before the month is out but, for now, it looks like the Millers boss will be keeping him in the plans for his squad going forward. The Verdict Curtis Tilt’s move to Rotherham hasn’t worked out the way that both the club and the player would have wanted and it has certainly looked likely that an exit would be on the cards. A move to Wigan would have suited all parties, with the player clearly not in the plans of his parent club and the Latics able to offer him more football than he would get under Paul Warne. While he still might be moved on before the month is out, it now looks less and less likely to happen. Tilt can certainly be a decent option to have in the squad, even if he isn’t a regular starter. With Wigan, he has proven that he can be up to the task of frequent third tier action and Rotherham could benefit from another body in defence. If a deal doesn’t happen, then he might certainly be able to add to his tally of just one league outing for Rotherham so far then. If he does, he may prove to be more important than Rotherham imagined to be.