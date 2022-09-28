Rotherham United set to be dealt setback in new manager chase

Rotherham United are set to be dealt a blow in their bid to appoint Cambridge United head coach Mark Bonner as Paul Warne’s replacement, with the 36-year-old leaning towards remaining at the Abbey Stadium as opposed to making the switch to South Yorkshire, both Jonathan Veal and Paul Davis have reported.

The Millers were left shocked last week when League One side Derby County came in for Warne, who had been in charge at the New York Stadium for nearly six years and had led the club to three promotions in that time.

Warne subsequently agreed to depart for the Rams, leaving Rotherham, who have started the 2022-23 season in excellent form in the Championship with 14 points from nine matches, and the search has been on to find his successor.

Reports emerged on Tuesday that Bonner had emerged as a ‘serious contender’ for the job, with further claims from Alan Biggs that the U’s boss had been interviewed in regards to potentially taking over.

But it now appears that despite being offered the job, Bonner is going to show loyalty to the club he has worked at since 2011 and been head coach at for over two years and turn down the opportunity to take a step up the footballing pyramid.

The Verdict

On paper, a move from Cambridge to Rotherham right now would look to be a good one.

Despite being one of the favourites for relegation from the Championship once again, Rotherham have started the season really well, losing just once so far, so whoever takes the job is going into a stabilised club with a lot of of momentum.

But Bonner clearly feels there is unfinished business at the U’s, and it is a club after all that is close to his heart having worked there for 11 years already.

A bigger move may arise for Bonner, who is still in the early days of his managerial career, but it will be bittersweet for Rotherham who had seemingly set their sights on him as their number one target.