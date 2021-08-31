Rotherham United set to battle Hull City for Sheffield United player

League One side Rotherham United have entered the race for Sheffield United midfielder Regan Slater according to the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (18:46, August 30th), with previous admirers Hull City also retaining their interest.

The Tigers have been interested in a move for their former loanee all summer, with the 21-year-old spending last season at the MKM Stadium and making 27 league appearances in the middle of the park as they achieved promotion back to the Championship.

Although they have already brought in Andy Cannon, George Moncur, Tom Huddlestone and Matt Smith despite their EFL-imposed transfer embargo, they are also on the tail of Slater who could finally seal his move back to East Yorkshire after seeing an earlier move in the summer ruled out by injury.

12 of these 25 Rotherham United facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 They were founded in 1935 Real Fake

However, third-tier side Rotherham United have also now entered the race for his services, and unlike Hull City who are currently unable to spend money on transfer fees due to their current restrictions, the Millers are said to be open to securing a permanent agreement.

With the Blades recruiting Conor Hourihane yesterday and looking set to finalise deals for Morgan Gibbs-White and free agent Adlene Guedioura, Slavisa Jokanovic’s side could be willing to let the 21-year-old leave permanently if the price is right, although it’s currently unclear who will will the race for his signature.

The midfielder’s contract is due to expire in under 12 months time.

The Verdict:

Although the temptation of Championship football at Hull City could be attractive for Slater and the fact he’s already used to his surroundings there, he will have to get past quite a few players in the pecking order and may crave a permanent destination this summer to give him long-term security.

He may have to drop down a tier to get that from Rotherham – but he has already thrived in the third tier and with Hull starting their season poorly – there’s every chance the pair could be in the same division next season.

With Paul Warne at the helm, you can never rule out another promotion for the Millers either, and the fact Slater could be the missing piece of the puzzle to their possible second-tier return may tempt the midfielder to arrive at the New York Stadium.

Regardless of what happens, one thing is crystal clear: Hull City will need to move quickly to get a loan deal over the line with Rotherham sniffing around and potentially able to offer the Blades a sizeable sum to lure him away from Bramall Lane permanently.

Any hesitation now could be costly if the Tigers desperately want to see their former loanee return.