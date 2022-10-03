Rotherham United set to appoint League One manager as next boss

Rotherham United may finally have found their Paul Warne successor, with Pete O’Rourke reporting that Matt Taylor is set to accept the job with the Millers and leave his role at Exeter.

The Championship side have been led by Paul Warne for over five years and during that time, the manager has overseen three promotions from the third tier. He has never been able to keep the club up for more than a campaign though but this season looked like it could be the exception to the rule.

Rotherham had started the new second tier season well and had been securing some big results. However, the lure of a move to Derby proved to be too much and he decided to up sticks and leave to drop back down to League One with the Rams.

It has left the Millers in limbo and they have since been on the hunt for a new manager to fill that vacant spot. Now, it appears they may finally have their new boss in Matt Taylor.

The manager has been with the League One outfit since 2018 and has overseen well over 200 games for the side since he took the job. During that time, he has won 105 of those fixtures and has led the club into League One – an achievement that has earned him hero status with the club.

Now though, it appears he could be allowed to seek a Championship challenge for the first time in his career. When the official announcement comes, it will signal only the second managerial stint of his career.

The Verdict

The move to appoint Matt Taylor as the next Rotherham boss does make a lot of sense for the Millers.

The club have thrived under Paul Warne, so the next appointment is bound to be worrying some sections of the fanbase. It could go either way with the Championship outfit now – they’ve known steady progress under their former boss, so will they go backwards or will it propel them forwards?

Taylor is a steady hand who has proven with Exeter that he can build a club over time, turn them into winners and contenders and take them in the right direction. He might not deliver instant success but the manager has proven that when it comes to squad-building, he is one of the best in the EFL right now.

If they give him patience and time in the role, it could end up paying off – and he might even end up better than Warne.