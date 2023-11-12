Rotherham United have decided to sack manager Matt Taylor after over a year in charge, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Saturday afternoon's 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Watford at Vicarage Road has come as the final straw for the Millers hierarchy, who have showed the door to the 41-year-old with the club sitting in 22nd position in the Championship table.

Taylor, who was appointed as Paul Warne's successor at the New York Stadium in October 2022, was able to save the South Yorkshire outfit from relegation last season, but he has managed to win just two league games in 16 attempts in 2023-24.

And having won just once in their last 11 matches, Rotherham are now set to not have a manager, with Taylor's exit expected to be confirmed in the near future.

Taylor arrived at Rotherham last year when the club were in mid-table after a good start to the 2022-23 season, but results soon started to go against them and they were battling relegation in the second half of the campaign.

With the likes of Chiedozie Ogbene, Tariqe Fosu and Jordan Hugill making things happen in the final third though, Rotherham escaped danger with a couple of matches to go last season and the building blocks were there to try and push up the table in 2023-24.

So far though, that has not happened, but after winning against Norwich City in their fifth league match of the campaign, there was hope that after a tough start Taylor was going to get the best out of his squad.

Injuries though, especially in defence, have hampered Taylor's chances of picking up consistent results in the first third of the campaign, and he looks to have paid the price for that with his job.

Matt Taylor's Managerial Stats (As Of November 12, 2023) Played Wins Draws Losses Win Percentage Exeter City 227 99 68 60 43.6% Rotherham United 55 10 18 27 18.2%

Have Rotherham made the right decision to reportedly sack Matt Taylor?

If reports of Taylor being sacked are true, then you have to say that it was probably coming.

Managers just don't get a lot of time nowadays, and even though the Millers have one of the lowest budgets in the entire Championship, poor results can still lead to an exit.

Taylor did very well to come in from a long-serving manager in the form of Warne last season and by keeping Rotherham in the division, he broke a hoodoo that has seen them not survive in the second tier for longer than one year for a number of years.

Results recently of course have not been good enough, and considering Watford had been struggling, a 5-0 loss is pretty shambolic - especially when points have been picked up against sides such as Ipswich and Southampton.

Taylor did get money to spend over the summer too with Christ Tiehi and Sam Nombe arriving for significant fees, so despite the smaller budget than most, he has been backed - it looks like it's not been good enough though for chairman Tony Stewart.