Rotherham United set for player boost amid uncertainty involving Huddersfield player

Rotherham are determined to get back into the Championship and are doing a good job of it so far this season, with the side sitting pretty in 3rd place in League One.

Part of the reason has been down to a solid defence that contains on-loan star Rarmani Edmonds-Green.

The 22-year-old has been a mainstay in the side so far and has looked impressive despite his age, featuring in 13 games for the club so far this campaign.

However, there was a fear amongst the Millers that his parent side Huddersfield might recall him when the winter window opens. Those fears have been alleviated slightly though, with the news from Yorkshire Live that the Terriers plan to allow him to stay until summer.

Paul Warne will no doubt have been desperate to keep the youngster for as long as possible and it now appears as though he will be able to have the defender until at least the end of the season.

Huddersfield themselves are flying high in the Championship and are not currently in need of the player – meaning he can continue to get regular first-team football with Rotherham.

Speaking about the current arrangement to Yorkshire Live, Warne said: “We’ve had pretty good reassurances from Leigh Bromby (Huddersfield’s head of football operations) that he can stay with us, but I am more than respectful of their position. I don’t foresee it being a problem, but the manager could change; anything could happen and they decide to take him back.

“If that’s the case, we will thank him for what he’s done, wish him all the best and will always keep in contact with him. Hopefully that won’t happen.”

Warne then does not want to lose one of his most prized assets early this season – and it looks like he may not have to worry about it anyways.

The Verdict

Rarmani Edmonds-Green is flourishing in League One with Rotherham and it is doing him the world of good being exposed to regular gametime. He may have featured frequently for Huddersfield last year but being a regular player in the side will work wonders for his confidence and will bring him on in leaps and bounds.

The youngster then would certainly benefit from being allowed to complete the full term of his loan. It looks like that may happen now too, much to the delight of Millers fans.