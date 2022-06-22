Rotherham United set for major double player blow as fresh contract update emerges

Rotherham United pair Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith are both set to depart the club when their contracts expire at the end of June, the Rotherham Advertiser have reported.

The Millers have offered both players fresh deals to remain at the New York Stadium, with the pair being major factors in their promotion back to the Championship.

However, they will both leave for pastures new after opting to turn down the contracts that are on the table.

Quiz: Are these 20 Rotherham United transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20 Georgie Kelly signed to Rotherham from a club in Northern Ireland True False

Smith is Rotherham’s talisman, with the 30-year-old netting 19 times in League One last season as well as notching 10 goals in the club’s last second tier campaign.

Centre-back Ihiewke meanwhile has spent the last five years at the South Yorkshire outfit, playing in 42 league matches last season and scoring three times.

The 29-year-old though will follow his team-mate Smith out of the exit door, with Sheffield Wednesday reported to be considering a move for the Liverpool-born defender.

The Owls have also been linked with a move for Smith as well, although he has had Championship interest as well which could be the reason that the target man is moving on.

The Verdict

Make no mistake about it – this is a big blow for Rotherham.

Both Smith and Ihiekwe were massive parts of Paul Warne’s promotion-winning team this past season, and you can only imagine that it is for financial reasons that they could drop down a league.

There’s no doubt that Sheffield Wednesday are a big club for the level they are at, but if Smith and Ihiekwe both end up there it will be a bit of a surprise considering what they’ve done for the Millers over the years.

Warne will now have to move on and try to replace the pair – a problem which he didn’t necessarily want to have to deal with.