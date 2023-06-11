Rotherham United are interested in re-signing Bailey Wright from Sunderland this summer, according to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

It is understood that the Millers want him to return to the club for a second spell after injuries disrupted his initial stay earlier this year.

Following Sunderland's promotion to the Championship in 2022, Wright was utilised on 14 occasions by the club at this level during the first half of the campaign.

Due to the presence of Danny Batth, Luke O'Nien and Daniel Ballard, the defender only started in four of these aforementioned fixtures.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray opted to sanction a temporary departure for Wright in the January window as he sealed a switch to Rotherham.

How did Bailey Wright fare during his previous spell with Rotherham United?

Wright was handed his debut for Rotherham in their 0-0 draw with Sheffield United at the start of February.

The Australia international went on to feature on six further occasions before his season was curtailed due to an issue with his ankle.

During the games that he participated in for Rotherham, Wright managed to win 2.1 aerial duels per fixture as he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.46 in the Championship.

In the absence of Wright, Rotherham managed to navigate their way to a 19th place finish in the Championship standings.

As for Sunderland, they qualified for the play-offs last month and were eliminated from this particular competition by Luton Town at the semi-final stage.

What is Bailey Wright's contract status at Sunderland amid interest from Rotherham?

As it stands, Wright's deal with Sunderland is set to run until the summer of 2024.

Due to his contract status, Rotherham will need to submit a reasonable offer for the centre-back in order to persuade the Black Cats to part ways with him.

Will Sunderland sell Bailey Wright in the upcoming transfer window?

When you consider that Wright was considered to be surplus to requirements earlier this year by Mowbray, it would not be at all surprising if they are willing to negotiate a deal with Rotherham.

Currently below the likes of Batth and Ballard in the pecking order, the defender's game-time next season at the Stadium of Light is likely to be limited.

Before sanctioning a departure for Wright, Sunderland ought to consider drafting up a list of replacements for the defender as they were short of options in this position in the closing stages of the previous term due to an injury crisis.

Wright will fancy his chances of hitting the ground running at Rotherham if he makes this particular switch as he has featured on 151 occasions in the Championship in his career to date.