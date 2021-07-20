Rotherham United secure agreement with 30-year-old ahead of 2021/22

Rotherham United have bolstered their midfield options with the addition of Northern Ireland international Shane Ferguson on a two-year contract.

Paul Warne has added the former Millwall stalwart to his ranks following Ferguson’s departure from the Lions, becoming just the Millers second signing since the club’s unfortunate relegation back down to Sky Bet League One.

Ferguson enjoyed a six year spell with Millwall that began in 2015, where the combative midfielder managed over 200 appearances representing the Lions.

The 30-year-old has knowledge of how to escape the division, having bested Bradford City in the 2016/17 play-off final with Millwall to gain promotion back to the Championship, where the Lions remain to this day.

Ferguson has been capped on 47 different occasions by Northern Ireland, and has even netted for his country in an international friendly against Finland.

Speaking to the Rotherham website, Warne commented on his new signing, saying: “With his ability to play in three different positions, I felt like he was the perfect addition for us. I did a Zoom call with him and I really liked him.

“He’s played internationally in some really big games and he had a fantastic time at Millwall, I think he’ll come in and provide great competition for everyone down that side of the pitch.”

The verdict

A crucial signing in a Rotherham team that has lost seven players across the Summer so far, Ferguson has potential to be a pivotal player in the Millers bid to bounce back.

His international and club experience is unique at this level, and along with his knowledge of the division, Ferguson should be a leader wherever he players, due to his versatility.

