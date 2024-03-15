Highlights Rotherham United face likely relegation to League One with a 20-point gap to safety.

Rotherham United look destined to be playing League One football again next season.

The Millers are currently sitting bottom of the Championship, and are 20 points adrift from safety - with just nine games left to play.

Leam Richardson’s side have also failed to win so far this calendar year, only picking up one point in their 12 league games in 2024.

This is their second season in the second tier following promotion in 2022, with every year beforehand from 2017 resulting in immediate promotions and relegations.

But the Yorkshire side have a number of their first-team squad’s contracts set to expire in the summer, which could see a potential overhaul of the squad at the end of the season, especially if they are relegated.

Rotherham set to lose key player

One of those players who could leave for nothing in the summer is Hakeem Odoffin.

Odoffin is a 25-year-old who is primarily a central midfielder. However, he has been used at centre back this campaign.

He made the move to Yorkshire in August 2021, joining from Scottish side Hamilton Academical for an undisclosed fee.

In his first season, he made 11 league appearances as the club achieved automatic promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

He has made more of an impact in the Championship at the New York Stadium. Last season he scored four goals in 23 league appearances, with the club managing to avoid relegation in the second tier for the first time since 2016.

Despite their poor form all this season, Odoffin has become even more integral. So far, he has scored four goals again in 30 league appearances, despite a shift to centre back due to injuries, whilst his other stats are admirable.

Hakeem Odoffin's 23/24 stats (league only, as of 15/03/24, as per FotMob) Appearances 30 Minutes 2387 Pass accuracy 69.2% Long ball accuracy 37% Touches per 90 48.6 Tackles won % 65.1% Duels won % 60.4% Aerial duels won % 56.6% Interceptions per 90 2.11 Blocks per 90 0.15 Recoveries per 90 3.92

Odoffin will be a huge loss

Losing Odoffin would be a massive blow for Rotherham.

At 25, he is still a player with plenty to give and has only got better and better in his time with the club.

With him performing so well for a poor team in the Championship for two seasons now, it is hard to see why he would want to make the drop-down to League One again.

It is highly likely that Odoffin will have Championship suitors due to his performances too, and Odoffin may favour a move elsewhere for the better of his career.

But there is no doubt it would be a big loss. His ability and versatility in many positions across the pitch have been crucial for the Millers this season, with the club having had plenty of injuries this campaign.

His mindset is also a testament to his character. Speaking in the last few weeks, despite Rotherham seemingly down and out, Odoffin has given no indication that he has given up.

He recently said: "We all have a job to do and all have the enthusiasm and resolve to keep the same energy levels for every game we play.

"I am more than prepared for a fight, but also to put in good performances and our best foot forward to get the right results.”

A player who seems to be the whole package is someone that Rotherham will be desperate to keep hold of - but, unfortunately, it may end with a departure.