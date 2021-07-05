Rotherham United respond as Ipswich Town up efforts to sign Millers ace

Ipswich Town have seen a second bid knocked back for Rotherham United’s Matt Crooks, according to the Rotherham Advertiser.

Crooks, who was a standout performer in a season that ended in relegation for The Millers, was subject to a £400,000 opening bid that was swiftly rejected by the Yorkshire club.

Ipswich have since returned with what the report believes was either a £500,000 or £600,000 offer – a sum of money that is still nowhere near Rotherham’s valuation.

The six-foot-five midfielder netted six times and provided a further three assists, but was unable to help steer his side from a return to the third-tier.

The report also states that there have been several Championship clubs who have made contact about Crooks’ situation.

Rotherham manager Paul Warne spoke to the Rotherham Advertiser about Ipswich’s interest and subsequent offers: “You’re not going to sell one of your best assets to a League One rival unless it’s for a significant amount of money.

“I don’t regard, say, £600,000 for Crooks as a significant amount of money, not for a player of his talent.”

It is believed that The Millers value the 27-year-old in the excess of £1 million.

The verdict

It is no surprise that Ipswich have tried to secure a deal as quickly as possible. As time passes, it is expected that the interest levels in Crooks will rise.

Warne seems adamant that they will not sell at a reasonable price to a divisional rival – opening the door up to potential Championship suitors.

Crooks needs to be playing second-tier football next year. He proved himself once again in the Championship and the emerging interest is fully justified.

Not only does he pose a physical and aerial threat from midfield, but he also has the technical ability to match, as well as being a constant goal threat.