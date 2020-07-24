Rotherham United register interest in signing European midfielder

Rotherham United are leading the race to sign Dutch midfielder Jorrit Smeets according to a report from Voetbal International.

Smeets is currently playing his football for Fortuna Sittard, and made 26 appearances for the club in all competitions last season in the Dutch top-flight.

Fortuna Sittard finished 16th in the Eredivisie table, and it remains to be seen as to how long Smeets will remain with the club after his rumoured exit.

It is also claimed that German pair St Pauli and VfL Bochum and are also interested in a deal to sign Smeets, so Rotherham face stiff competition to land his signature.

Rotherham will be keen to add to their squad at the earliest of opportunities, as they look to prepare for life back in the Championship.

The Millers won promotion from League One after the majority of clubs in the third tier agreed to curtal this year’s campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis, which saw them finish second in the table.

It’s a swift return to the Championship for Paul Warne’s side, and he’ll be keen to see his side settle into life back in the Championship next season.

It’s certainly going to be an interesting summer transfer window ahead for the Millers though, as Warne looks to add much-needed strength in depth to his squad.

The Verdict:

It’s a risk, but it could be worth the gamble for the Millers.

They’re going to need to add depth to their squad, as they can’t afford to be relegated back into League One straight away next season.

Daniel Barlaser has recently returned to Newcastle United from his loan spell with Rotherham United, so it makes sense for the club to target a new midfielder ahead of life back in the second tier of English football.

They’ll be keen to get this deal over the line at the earliest of opportunities.