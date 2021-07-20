Rotherham United readying bid to sign 24-year-old

Rotherham are preparing a second bid for the highly-rated St Johnstone full-back Shaun Rooney, according to the Daily Record.

The Millers saw a £200,000 bid rejected late last month and are now preparing to test St Johnstone’s resistance once more.

The Millers, who will be preparing for life back in League One next season, narrowly avoided survival on the last day of the Championship campaign last time out.

In hope of bouncing straight back to the second-tier, Rotherham manager Paul Warne has targeted St Johnstone’s flying full-back, despite seeing the first offer rejected.

Rooney was a vital part of the Scottish Premiership side’s success last season – a year where the club exceeded all expectations of them.

The 24-year-old netted the winning goals in both finals, finishing the campaign with six goals and three assists from the right wing-back position.

Rooney has tasted English football before, spending a season with York during their relegation to the National League North.

The verdict

With attack-minded full-backs becoming a common feature of modern-day football, Rooney certainly fits the bill.

He is an athletic and energised right-sided player, who also has the defensive ability to match his forward-thinking tendencies. The fact that the 24-year-old is able to score and provide goals from a more defensive position adds another dimension to Rotherham’s attacking play and adds another problem to opposing defences.

The fact that Rotherham are readying a second bid shows that they feel he can become an integral part of their season next year.

The Millers will be hopeful of mounting a promotion challenge next season, and Rooney’s habit of turning up to the big occasions may prove invaluable to Warne’s side.

20 questions about some of Rotherham United’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Who did Rotherham face in the 2013/14 play-off final? Preston Swindon MK Dons Leyton Orient