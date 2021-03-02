Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Rotherham United quiz: Was it Michael Smith or Matt Crooks who have done these 15 things?

Published

8 mins ago

on

Michael Smith and Matt Crooks have both been hugely important players for Rotherham United this season. 

The Millers are still looking to steer clear of the relegation zone and have a couple of games in hand on the teams above them.

You feel that Smith and Crooks’ performances will help to decide the Millers’ fate, as Paul Warne’s side look to secure their Championship status.

Can you get full marks on this quiz? Have a go!

1 of 15

Which player joined from Northampton?


