Rotherham United quiz: One question about every player in the Millers’ first-team – Can you score 100% on this?

Published

9 mins ago

on

Rotherham United will be hoping to win promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking under the management of Paul Warne. 

The Millers finished 23rd in the second tier standings last term, after a poor run of results towards the end of the 2020/21 league campaign, much to the frustration of the club’s supporters.

But can you score full marks on this quiz about Rotherham United’s first-team squad? Test your knowledge and share your scores on social media!

1 of 17

What nationality is Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson?


