Exclude from MSN
Rotherham United quiz: Does the New York Stadium have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?
Rotherham United moved into the New York Stadium in 2012 and it’s not that far from their previous home of 87 years in the form of Millmoor.
Fans have seen a lot happen at the new ground in their nine-year stint, with many promotions and relegations occurring and despite it being a new build and a club who have spent time in the Championship, it isn’t one of the bigger ones in the Football League.
Do you know which stadiums that the New York Stadium has a higher or lower capacity than though? Take our new quiz to see what you know!