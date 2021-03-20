Rotherham United quiz: 19 facts you may not know about the New York Stadium – But are they true?

Rotherham United will try their utmost to stay in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

The Millers sit six points adrift of safety but have four games in hand, and you feel that those games in hands will determine whether they are to stay in the Championship or not.

The New York Stadium hasn’t been too much of a fortress for Paul Warne’s side this season, losing 10 of their 17 games at home.

Can you get 19 out of 19 on this New York Stadium quiz?

