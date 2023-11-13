Highlights Pundit Adrian Clarke believes Chris Wilder, former manager of Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, and Watford, would be a good replacement for sacked Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor.

Clarke thinks Taylor's dismissal was harsh, considering the club's budget and survival in the Championship last season.

Rotherham's lack of goals and creativity has been their downfall this season, leading to Taylor's departure, but Clarke believes he is a good coach who will find another job.

Pundit Adrian Clarke believes former Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Watford manager Chris Wilder would be a good appointment for Rotherham United.

The Millers are on the hunt for a new manager following the sacking of Matt Taylor, with the club opting to part company with the 41-year-old after the 5-0 defeat against Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Taylor had been in charge at the New York Stadium since last October, and he led the club to Championship survival last season, but chairman Tony Stewart said that a change was necessary.

"It was felt by myself and the Board that we had to act now by making a managerial change in order to give ourselves the best possible chance of retaining our Sky Bet Championship status this season," Stewart said in a statement on the club's official website.

"We are grateful to Matt for his efforts over the course of the last year and it has not been an easy decision to make. It goes without saying that he leaves with the very best wishes of everyone here at Rotherham United."

Rotherham currently sit 22nd in the table, four points from safety.

What did Adrian Clarke?

Clarke believes that Taylor's dismissal was harsh, particularly considering the size of Rotherham's budget compared with many of their Championship rivals.

"I think it's harsh," Clarke said on the What the EFL?! podcast.

"What do Rotherham expect really is the big question here because, for my money, if they survive, that is the equivalent of getting into the play-offs or at least mounting a promotion challenge.

"It's a huge achievement because they don't have the budget, it's as simple as that.

"Are they cast iron certainties to go down this season? I wouldn't say so, I personally would have given Matt a lot longer.

"I like him, but I think he's a good manager that gets Rotherham, that knows that there has got to be a certain brand of football there, but he was trying to take it in a different direction, trying to progress it, and ultimately it hasn't worked out for him.

"The one issue that has really cost Matt Taylor and Rotherham this season is goals, they don't carry much of a goal threat, and it sounds funny when you've just drawn 2-2 against high-flying Ipswich, but they haven't created enough, it's as simple as that.

"By some distance, they've got the lowest expected goals in open play, they have the fewest shots in the division, and when I've seen them, either live or on the telly, they have struggled to be creative.

"I think maybe the feeling at board level was 'are we going to score enough goals to win enough matches to survive this season?', and obviously they came to the conclusion the answer was no.

"I'm a little bit gutted for him because I think he's a really, really good coach, and he'll pop up somewhere else, someone else will snap him up."

Clarke said that Wilder, who has been out of work since leaving Watford in May, would be an ideal replacement for Taylor.

"Wilder stands out because he's kind of local, and has got a very good track record at every level really in the EFL," Clarke said.

"I just think he's a very, very good manager that shouldn't be out of work."

What next for Rotherham United?

Clarke is right that Taylor's sacking is harsh, but he won just 10 of his 55 games in charge of the club, giving him an 18.2% win percentage, so it is understandable why the club have opted to make a change.

One name who has been ruled out of contention is Neil Warnock, who led the club to survival in 2016, and while Wilder has a strong track record, he would be a risky appointment given his recent struggles at Middlesbrough and Watford.

Rotherham must take their time over the international break to get this appointment right, and the new manager will face a tough first game against third-placed Leeds United in just under two weeks time.