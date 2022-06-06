Rotherham United provide an update on Michael Smith’s future

Michael Smith had a brilliant season for Rotherham United, scoring 18 goals and contributing six assists in 45 league games.

Smith was a core part of the side this year as they gained promotion to the Championship and as a result, it may come as no surprise that the Millers are keen to tie down the forward whose contract is up this summer.

However, retaining his services has not been an easy task so far with Sheffield Wednesday also interested in the player and gaining his services for the new season.

Despite wanting to keep their player though, the club are urging the 30-year-old to make a decision soon as Millers assistant boss Richie Barker told The Star: “Smudge [Smith] was quite candid about having a few other offers in a meeting.

“He can have that kind of chat with Warne, which is a good thing. They’re open with each other.

“We need to know if we’re in with a shout or whether we need to plan without him and sign a replacement. We’re not putting an exact deadline on it but we’re looking for an answer one way or the other soon.”

The Verdict:

Of course Rotherham will be highly keen to keep Smith on board going into the new season in the Championship and it seems they have offered him a great contract to try and entice him.

It was only natural he was going to get interest from other sides but considering the interest from Sheffield Wednesday, he will have to make a choice of whether he wants to play in the higher league in what could be his last chance to play at that level.

Furthermore, it’s understandable that the Millers want a decision from the player soon because they are preparing for life in the Championship and will want to make sure their team is equipped to stay in the league rather than battle relegation.

Therefore, if Smith is leaving, the club need to time to find a suitable replacement.