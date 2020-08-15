Rotherham United poised to seal deal for free agent defender

Rotherham United are expected to complete the signing of centre-back Angus MacDonald after he left Hull City.

The defender has endured a very tough spell on a personal level as he was diagnosed with bowel cancer back in September 2019, however he battled back and featured for the Tigers towards the end of last season as they were relegated.

He was one of few to emerge with credit for Hull during that period and Grant McCann’s men did try to keep the 27-year-old but he rejected their offer of a new contract.

As his previous deal expired last month, MacDonald is now a free agent and Football League World Editor Sam Rourke has revealed that Paul Warne has won the race for his signature.

He states that a deal for the former Barnsley man is expected to go through and MacDonald will hope to play his part as the Millers look to establish themselves in the second tier.

Providing it is finalised, MacDonald will bring Championship experience to the Rotherham squad having spent the past four years at this level.

The verdict

This would be a smart bit of business from Rotherham as they need defensive reinforcements and MacDonald has proven he can do a job at this level.

Given the resources of the Yorkshire outfit compared to most Championship clubs, they are always going to have to look for bargains and this could turn out to be a very good deal.

It’s now down to the player to force his way into the XI and Warne will be hoping it’s one of many new additions before the season starts.

