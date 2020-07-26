Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Rotherham United

Rotherham United plotting loan swoop for Manchester City talent

Published

18 mins ago

on

Rotherham United are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City goalkeeper Arijanet Muric on loan according to journalist Alan Nixon. 

Muric spent last year’s campaign on loan with Championship side Nottingham Forest, but struggled for consistency in his performances with Sabri Lamouchi’s side.

He is still on the books with Manchester City though, and it is claimed by Nixon that Pep Guardiola’s side are willing to send him out on loan again ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Muric made five appearances in total for the Reds last term, and is likely to be weighing up a number of options on his future heading towards the new season.

Rotherham will be preparing for life back in the Championship, after they won promotion into the second-tier last season under the management of Paul Warne.

Promotion was achieved after the majority of clubs in League One agreed to curtail this year’s campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis after off-the-field events had previously called a halt to fixtures across the country.

The Millers will know that they’ll have to strengthen their squad ahead of life back in the Championship, as they look to avoid an immediate return to the third tier of English football.

The Verdict: 

This would be somewhat of a coup for the Millers if they can get this deal over the line.

I still don’t think we saw the best of Muric whilst he was out on loan with Nottingham Forest, and he’ll be eager to prove himself in the Championship next season.

Rotherham certainly need to sign a goalkeeper ahead of next season, with Daniel Iversen returning to Leicester City from his loan spell with Paul Warne’s side.

So, targeting a move for Muric makes complete sense, and would be a smart bit of business by the Millers.


