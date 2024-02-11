Highlights Almost half of Rotherham United's current squad is set to leave in the summer, which may be seen as positive for the struggling team.

Senior players like Lee Peltier and Sean Morrison are likely to be released due to age and inconsistent performances.

Players like Oli Rathbone and Cafu have not lived up to expectations and are unlikely to have their contracts renewed.

Rotherham United are currently bottom of the Championship table, so hearing that nearly half of their current squad is going to leave in the summer might not be taken as bad news by some fans.

With the current state that the club is in on the pitch, bringing in almost a whole new team for the 2024/25 season would probably sound quite appealing to many fans of the Millers.

With that in mind, these are all the senior players that are set to leave Rotherham at the end of the current campaign.

Oli Rathbone

The former Manchester United youth team player has certainly had good peaks at points in the season, but there hasn't been the consistency that many fans would've wanted to see.

He has previously said that he wants to stay at the club, and Rotherham do have an option in his contract to extend his current deal by 12 months, as per the Rotherham Advertiser. But, as things stand, he's scheduled to leave in July.

Lee Peltier

Peltier has been one of the more consistent performers for Leam Richardson this season. But, as a 37-year-old, the likelihood of him being offered a new deal by the Millers, before the summer, is slim.

Hakeem Odoffin

Odoffin was signed almost three years ago by Rotherham, from Hamilton Academical. The reported fee paid for him was in the six-figure range, according to Football Insider. He's shown himself to be a very adaptable footballer, and he's provided Rotherham with some goals too. Whether that's enough to keep him on remains to be seen.

Sean Morrison

The centre back is yet another of the Millers' defenders who are in their thirties and are out of contract at the end of the current campaign. He's been used a bit more sporadically this year, but performances like his ones at Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough show there's still value in having a veteran at the back.

Daniel Ayala

The former Liverpool player is probably one of the players whose contract is up at the end of June, that some fans wouldn't mind seeing leave now. He was sent off in two consecutive games for Rotherham in December. His second yellow at home to Swansea City came after just 17 minutes; that's definitely a performance that's not worthy of a new contract.

Cafú

He has certainly not lived up to his namesake; but who could, in all fairness? Signing a player from a Premier League side was always going to give a team like the Millers a bit of encouragement about what could be. But he's not been as productive as many would have hoped, and his one-year deal isn't looking likely to get repeated.

Shane Ferguson

Ferguson has had three separate surgeries to try and fix a hernia issue that has kept him out of action since May of last year. Former Rotherham boss Matt Taylor previously voiced his concern about the issues that the Northern Ireland international was having. They look set to continue to plague him, and his expiring contract won't give him much hope of playing for the club in the future.

Sam Clucas

He was once a name that was tipped to be one of the up-and-coming players in the EFL, and potentially in the top flight of English football too. The 33-year-old's time with Rotherham is seemingly coming to a close, and his career has taken a very different turn than many expected. Clucas joined the team late in the season, signing with them as a free agent in September, and he's looked better since Christmas.

Tyler Blackett

Blackett is another product of a top club's youth system - in this case Manchester United - that is on Rotherham's books. Like others, they haven't lived up to the potential that they showed in their youth. The left back arrived at the AESSEAL Stadium very late last season. He was able to have some impact after joining in March 2023, helping them to survive relegation; the same can't be said for this season.

Jamie Lindsay

The Scottish midfielder is the longest serving Miller on this list. He joined the club from Ross County in the summer of 2019, and he's now coming to the end of his second deal with the club. He's not been able to show much on the pitch in the current campaign, and that could well lead to his departure in the summer.

Jamie Lindsay's four full seasons at Rotherham Season League Games played Starts Goals Assists 19/20 League One 22 14 1 4 20/21 Championship 35 28 3 1 21/22 League One 28 15 1 1 22/23 Championship 36 19 2 0

Grant Hall

Yet another of Rotherham's 30+ defenders is scheduled to leave the club at the start of July. Hall was signed for free from Middlesbrough at the start of the summer transfer window, and he's barely featured since.