Rotherham United player makes transfer claim involving Swansea City

Rotherham United wide player Chiedozie Ogbene has admitted that he is flattered by reports linking him with a move to Swansea City.

The 25-year-old was in top form for the Millers during the 2021-22 League One season, scoring three times and assisting a further five goals – predominantly from a wing-back position – in the Yorkshire club’s promotion campaign.

Ogbene has also become a Republic of Ireland international in the last year, making his debut in June 2021 and currently has seven caps to his name, scoring three times already.

Quiz: 24 facts every Swansea City supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 When was Swansea founded? 1892 1902 1912 1922

It was reported by Wales Online last week that Swansea boss Russell Martin is a big fan of Ogbene and has him on his transfer radar, presumably for the right wing-back spot with there being no guarantees that Cyrus Christie will re-join permanently following his release by Fulham.

Rotherham recently triggered an option in Ogbene’s contract, which means his deal at the New York Stadium now runs out in the summer of 2023 – something which could potentially subdue Swansea’s interest – but he has admitted that the South Wales side are a big club and he is aware of the interest in his signature.

“Every player wants to be at a stable, established club, especially a big one like Swansea City,” Ogbene told the Irish Sun.

“For me, it’s really important at this stage of my career to be playing games. That’s at the highest level I can get to.

“There has to be a balance, in terms of the right club and level.

“I need to be at a club that’s going to give me the opportunity to develop and the team to grow.

“I’m not going to settle to be a bench-warmer somewhere else.”

The Verdict

Ogbene is a very versatile player – despite being a natural winger he has coped with the transition to being a wing-back very well so it’s no surprise to see interest in him.

Whilst he is a guaranteed starter under Paul Warne at Rotherham though, there will be teams that can pay Ogbene a lot more money to play regular minutes in the EFL that will want him this summer – Swansea being one of them.

He has shown for the Republic of Ireland that he’s just as good as a winger so that makes him a highly-desirable individual, but it will cost money for any potential suitors to take him away from the Millers.

Whether anyone stumps up the right amount of cash remains to be seen – for now, Ogbene remains a Rotherham man and will look to enhance his profile on the international stage with Ireland in the coming weeks.