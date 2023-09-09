Rotherham United owner Tony Stewart will be hoping his team can stop yo-yoing between the Championship and League One.

But considering how strong their division is this term, that will be easier said than done and many are tipping the Millers to be relegated at the end of this term.

However, the really good thing about the South Yorkshire side is the fact they are stable, not spending huge amounts of money in recent years in a bid to retain their second-tier status.

And that steady ship is thanks to Stewart, who will be hoping that this off-field stability translates to on-field success.

What is Tony Stewart's net worth?

Back in 2018, the Daily Mirror reported that Tony Stewart and late wife Joan were worth around £180m, which wasn't a huge amount compared to some other clubs in the EFL.

There hasn't been a reliable estimate since then but based on the 2016 figure of £140m, his worth should have increased quite a bit further.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic has happened since 2018 and that affected many businesses globally, not just in the UK.

What business interests does Tony Stewart have?

Stewart is the owner of ASD Lighting PLC, which is a local lighting manufacturer based in Rotherham.

The company have been in operation for more than 40 years now and are still going, surviving the impacts of Covid which has probably been vital for Rotherham United considering the health of the club depends on Stewart's cash flow.

He seemed to be taking a very hands-on role in the business back in 2019 and not much may have changed since then.

At 78 though, it remains to be seen if or when he will hand over control of his company and his club.

What is Tony Stewart's plan for Rotherham United?

Stewart has pretty much answered whether he will sell the club anytime soon - and it's a strong no from him.

The plan at this stage is to keep a stable ship - and that's something that matters dearly to him after he came in to rescue the club.

Speaking about his duty to protect the Millers, he told the Rotherham Advertiser in the summer: "I’ve no intention of going anywhere. I see myself as the custodian of the club and I take that very seriously.

"I live in the town. I’ve no desire to sell, and I’ve had a lot of people banging on the door wanting to buy. While I’m on this planet it’s part of the family. Like with ASD, I don’t sell assets, I tend to keep them. I’m here while I last!”

"I’m still learning but I think that, 15 years on, I know a lot more than when I started.

"The people here off the pitch are all like family to me. I don’t want to see people from outside coming in.

"You’ve seen it too many times in football: people come in, try to make money from it and ruin what was in place."

What can Tony Stewart expect from Rotherham United this season?

Stewart will be hoping his side can remain afloat in the second tier for as long as possible but the bad news for them is the fact the league has got even tougher this season.

Three poor teams were relegated to the third tier - and three strong teams have come down with Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton all in a strong position at the moment despite the latter's hammering at Sunderland.

Huddersfield Town, meanwhile, may not be in trouble this term now they are under the stewardship of Neil Warnock who is a proven manager at this level.

Matt Taylor managed to keep his team afloat in the division last term - but Reading's points deduction made things more comfortable for them and they may not be that lucky this season.

With this, escaping relegation has to be seen as a real success by Stewart.