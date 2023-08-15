As far as starts to the season go, Rotherham United haven't had the most ideal first two results in the Championship.

They may not be bottom of the league, but the Millers will feel as though they should really have at least three points on the board and not the solitary one that they actually have.

Matt Taylor's side were hammered 4-1 by Stoke City on the opening weekend of the 2023-24 campaign but were subject to a poor refereeing decision when new signing Cafu was given his marching orders in the second half for what appeared to be a clean tackle.

And after being 2-0 up against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, a second yellow card for goalscorer Fred Onyedinma appeared to change the whole outlook of the contest - the winger was booked for his celebration and then picked up a second one quickly for waving an imaginary yellow card at referee Bobby Madley.

Rovers took advantage of their extra man and a brace from Sammie Szmodics saw Jon Dahl Tomasson's side escape South Yorkshire with a point, and it is clear to see that Taylor needs more reinforcements for his Rotherham side before the transfer window closes in two-and-a-half weeks' time.

Who are Rotherham United set to sign?

And one player who has been wanted all summer looks like he is finally heading to the New York Stadium in the form of Christ Tiehi.

The 25-year-old midfielder is finally poised to complete a move from Czech Republic-based outfit Slovan Liberec on Thursday, per The Telegraph's Mike McGrath, after lengthy complications emerged regarding the Frenchman's work permit.

Tiehi, who was on loan in the Championship for the second half of last season with Wigan Athletic, is set to complete a permanent switch to Rotherham, with local reports suggesting the fee is 'significant'.

Who is Christ Tiehi?

An Ivory Coast youth international during his time at Le Havre in France as a teenager, Tiehi has certainly had an interesting path in football.

Tiehi played regularly for Le Havre's second team but only played twice in cup competitions for the first team, and in 2019 he made a surprise move to Woking of the National League.

The move to England came about as his younger brother, Jean-Pierre, had signed for Fulham the year prior, but not long after his arrival at Woking the midfielder signed a dual registration deal with Tonbridge Angels of the National League South in the sixth tier of English football.

Tiehi stayed there until September 2020 and then a couple of months later he made a big jump to the top flight of Czech football with Opava, playing there for just over a season before moving to another club in the same country in the form of Slovan Liberec.

After just one year with Liberec, Tiehi was loaned out to Slavia Prague and then Wigan, where he featured 19 times for the Latics as they were eventually relegated from the Championship.

His performances were impressive enough though to land a permanent move to England where he will compete for a place in the Millers' midfield.