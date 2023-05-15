Known as one of the EFL's yo-yo clubs in recent times, Rotherham United were able to buck a recent trend of relegation straight back to League One as they kept their place in the Championship for a second-straight season.

Under new management after losing Paul Warne in September to Derby County, former Exeter City manager Matt Taylor was able to secure survival for the South Yorkshire outfit, with his talisman being Chiedozie Ogbene.

Regularly featuring at wing-back in League One last season for the Millers, Ogbene was moved into a striker role for the first half of the campaign and then reverted to his natural position as a winger when Taylor switched his system, ending the season with nine goals in 42 appearances in all competitions.

Having showed good form for the Republic of Ireland national team as well as in the Championship though, Ogbene's future was always set to be uncertain at the club this summer with his contract set to expire, and a fresh development has emerged.

What is the latest on Chiedozie Ogbene's situation at Rotherham United?

There seemingly wasn't much chance of Ogbene penning fresh terms with the Millers going into the summer following his contributions at international level, but he left the door open to an extended contract back in March.

And with the season now over and their Championship status for 2023-24 confirmed, the Rotherham hierarchy have offered the most lucrative contract in their entire history to the forward, according to the Irish Examiner.

Despite that though, there is considerable interest in his signature as expected, with the same report claiming that Rotherham's Championship rivals Swansea City are leading the pack of clubs trying to tempt Ogbene away from the New York Stadium.

The Swans, along with Millwall, had January offers rejected for his services but Russell Martin looks set to try and entice the 26-year-old to South Wales on a free transfer, with clubs from Belgium and Turkey also keen.

Where should Chiedozie Ogbene go this summer?

It's a hard decision for Ogbene, who needs to think about his best chances of playing top flight football in the next few years.

Clubs in Belgium and Turkey could offer him that immediately, but the Premier League will surely be the dream and the way Swansea ended the 2022-23 season, they could be in and around the top six next season should Russell Martin be backed.

That could prove to be the most attractive proposition right now for the Irishman, but it would of course be tough to leave Rotherham.

The Millers are clearly doing all they can to keep Ogbene in terms of offering him an unprecedented salary, but even though some of their January additions showed ambition, his ceiling is probably higher at Swansea than Rotherham.