Rotherham United now set to announce appointment of Exeter City manager

Rotherham United are now set to confirm Exeter City boss Matt Taylor as their new manager later on today, according to an update on Twitter from journalist Pete O’Rourke.

This deal had previously been delayed with the Millers releasing a statement earlier today revealing that negotiations were still ongoing at that stage, with journalist Alan Nixon believing that compensation was a sticking point.

But those hurdles look to have been overcome with the South Yorkshire outfit finally close to appointing a replacement for Paul Warne after losing the current Derby County boss during the international break.

The second-tier side have suffered a few setbacks during the recruitment process for a new manager, with Mark Bonner rejecting the opportunity to make the switch to the New York Stadium in favour of remaining with Cambridge United.

They were then granted permission by Exeter to speak to Taylor, though they were unable to get a new boss over the line in time for last weekend’s clash against Wigan Athletic, with Richard Wood and Lee Peltier taking caretaker charge.

This appointment could still be made too late for the 40-year-old to be in charge against Millwall tomorrow evening – but he now looks set to take the top job despite previous uncertainty.

The Verdict:

This must be a relief for Taylor and potentially his backroom staff if they are to come with him – because they have been in limbo for a while and needed certainty sooner rather than later.

The Millers were also in limbo and that’s the last thing they need during a busy schedule, so they will be breathing a sigh of relief if this update is accurate.

Wood and Peltier may be respected members in the dressing room – but they are perhaps too inexperienced to take the reins in South Yorkshire permanently and this is why they needed a longer-term successor for Warne sooner rather than later.

Taylor does have big shoes to fill and it may take him a while to become accustomed to the second tier, but you would back the Millers to give him more time to adapt than Watford did with Rob Edwards.

The club may have made a decent start to the 2022/23 campaign – but the 40-year-old still has a difficult task in his quest to keep them up considering the strength of other teams in the division.