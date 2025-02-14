Although he was not the most influential player nor the most valuable asset to be part of the Rotherham United setup, it is arguable that Matt Crooks represents the best transfer in Rotherham’s history.

The likes of Chiedozie Ogbene, Dan Barlaser, and Viktor Johansson all come to mind when considering valuable assets and influential players. However, due to errors such as failing to secure long-term contracts or issues related to relegation, the Millers let these three go for fees well below their market value - let alone their value to Rotherham.

Matt Crooks' time at Rotherham

Matt Crooks arrived at Rotherham United from Northampton Town in January 2019 for approximately £200,000 and made an immediate impact. His debut season for Rotherham in the Championship saw him score three goals, demonstrating his ability to contribute offensively to this Rotherham side.

During his time at Rotherham, he played a key role in helping the club achieve promotion back to the Championship. His performances in the following League One campaign saw him score nine goals and contribute two assists in the COVID-19 hit season of 2019/2020 – an impressive return in a half season. Following this fine form saw him notch six goals and three assists from central midfield in the Championship season to follow.

A towering presence on the pitch, Crooks combined his 6'4" stature with graceful athleticism, allowing him to glide around the field with and without the ball. His ability to drive forward from midfield, his physicality in challenges, and his knack for arriving in the opposition’s box at the right moment made him an all-action midfielder.

Crooks' performances, along with the rest of Paul Warne’s squad in the 2020/21 season, were commendable. However, their fate was sealed on the final day of the season when a 1-1 draw against Cardiff saw the Millers relegated back to League One.

Matt Crooks' fee and sell-on clause

After just one season in the Championship, Crooks had proven himself as a standout performer and quickly became a fan favourite. His relentless work ethic, goal-scoring ability, and lung-bursting runs from midfield earned him the nickname “The Tree” among Rotherham supporters.

Following relegation, multiple clubs expressed interest in signing the versatile player, with Middlesbrough ultimately submitting a £2 million bid that Rotherham accepted. The deal included a crucial 10% sell-on clause, ensuring Rotherham would receive a portion of any future transfer fee should Crooks be sold on for a profit.

This was a pivotal part of the deal. Not only were Rotherham a League One club receiving a substantial fee for a single player, but the prospect of a further £100,000 upwards based on a £1 million plus sale of Crooks from Middlesbrough can allow Rotherham the wages of a player or a loan – returning an additional player from the clause.

It was a deal that exemplified how Rotherham could maximise transfer value while reinvesting in their squad.

Related Michael Carrick makes claim about Middlesbrough striker Matt Crooks Matt Crooks rescued a point for Middlesbrough in the 2-2 with Bristol City and Carrick believes the striker has big moments in him.

How Rotherham used the money

The funds from Crooks’ sale were reinvested wisely. In preparation for their League One campaign, Rotherham acquired Ollie Rathbone and Hakeem Odoffin for undisclosed fees. Both of whom later became club captains.

Additionally, the Millers secured loan deals for Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Will Grigg, and Jordi Osei-Tutu. The latter became a cult hero after scoring a dramatic last-minute equaliser in the 2022 Papa John’s Trophy final, which Rotherham ultimately won. Whilst Edmonds-Green became an integral part of a resolute defence and Grigg returned to the form he had shown at Wigan earlier in his career.

These signings propelled Rotherham into the automatic promotion places, securing an immediate return to the Championship at the first time of asking. The club had successfully reinvested in a way that strengthened the squad and ensured that they carried over momentum from a previously disappointing season.

Rotherham’s transfer failures since

While Crooks’ transfer was a model deal for Rotherham, subsequent transfers have not followed the same blueprint. Despite their evident quality and market value, Barlaser, Ogbene, and Johansson all left the club in underwhelming financial circumstances.

Ogbene, for example, was allowed to leave on a free transfer to Luton Town in 2023. Just a year later, he completed an £8 million move to Ipswich Town. This hefty transfer fee demonstrated that Rotherham had missed a significant opportunity to cash in on a key asset. Poor contract management and a lack of planning cost the club financially.

Similarly, while both Barlaser and Johansson were sold for fees, many within the club's infrastructure and fanbase believed those fees were well below market value. Johansson had a £1 million release clause in his contract, while Barlaser was sold for less than £1 million due to his contract expiring within six months. These figures are frustratingly low considering their influence and importance to the team. At the point of sale, the worth to Rotherham for both players would have exceeded the valuation placed on Crooks when he was allowed to leave.

Recent frustrations among Rotherham supporters stem from the lack of transfer nuance seen in the Crooks deal. With Barlaser, Ogbene, and Johansson all leaving for fees far below their true worth, fans fear similar mistakes could happen again with players like Cameron Humphreys and Odoffin, whose contracts are nearing expiration. Similarly, both are valued at a great sum. Odoffin has recently excelled at centre-half whilst also being a combative midfielder in the Championship season under Matt Taylor. Humphreys proved his worth in a Championship squad with numerous excellent displays at centre-half in his first season with the Millers, whilst currently operating as an improving defensive midfielder in the Rotherham squad.

2024/2025 stats (Fotmob) Hakeem Odoffin Cameron Humphreys Goals 4 1 Tackles won % 65.2% 65.2% Duels won % 61.1% 48.8% Aerial duels won % 61.2% 50.7% Interceptions 39 28 Recoveries 81` 84 Dribbled past 10 12 Pass accuracy % 67.5% 77.6%

The current state of Rotherham’s contract situation

Rotherham now faces a concerning situation regarding player contracts. Several key players are set to be out of contract by the summer of 2025, with the entire squad’s contracts expiring by 2026. This looming crisis puts the club in a vulnerable position, as they risk losing valuable assets without securing fair market prices.

If Rotherham fail to adopt a more strategic approach to contract negotiations and player sales, they could continue to struggle financially and competitively. The club must learn from the Crooks transfer - securing players on longer contracts, inserting sell-on clauses, and maximising transfer fees - to build a sustainable future.