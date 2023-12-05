Highlights Rotherham United's search for a new manager has reached a three-week standstill.

Nathan Jones was expected to be the top target but has reportedly withdrawn from consideration.

Mark Warburton could be a potential candidate for the job due to his previous success and coaching abilities.

Rotherham United look set to return to square one in their hunt for a new manager, which has now lasted three weeks.

It has been tough for Millers chairman Tony Stewart to try and replace Matt Taylor, who was axed after leading the club to just two wins from their opening 16 league matches, with a 5-0 defeat at Watford in November proving to be the final nail in the coffin.

A number of names have been linked since, including Steve Evans and Gary Rowett, but over the weekend it looked as though the job was set to go to Nathan Jones.

Last at Southampton in the Premier League for a three-month stint earlier in 2023, Jones was spotted at St. Andrew's taking in Rotherham's goalless draw with Birmingham City on Saturday, with the belief that the Welshman was now the club's top target.

However, Football Insider believe that Jones has now pulled out of the running to become the next boss of the South Yorkshire outfit, in what will be a huge blow as the 50-year-old would have been a significant coup for the Championship strugglers.

Rotherham have had no luck in trying to recruit Taylor's successor, with the likes of John Eustace and Rowett also not keen on taking on the task at hand at the New York Stadium.

One name that could be worth approaching though is Mark Warburton, who hasn't been in management since the end of the 2021-22 season when departing Queens Park Rangers but could very well be someone that could get another level out of the current Millers squad.

Who is Mark Warburton?

Warburton didn't have the conventional route into football management, starting his coaching career at a school whilst also working as a Trader, with his first job coming as a youth coach at Watford in 2006 between under-nine and under-16's level.

His big breakthrough came with Brentford though - initially a coach for interim boss Nicky Forster, Warburton was named as sporting director in the summer of 2011, and then manager two-and-a-half years later following Uwe Rosler's departure.

Warburton won promotion to the Championship with the Bees and got them into the play-offs of the second tier in his first season at that level, but he soon moved on to Rangers when his contract expired.

Once he got the Gers promoted to the Premiership though, Warburton found the club a long way behind rivals Celtic still and was sacked because of that in 2018, and his next job with Nottingham Forest wasn't that successful either.

He managed to get three seasons at QPR under his belt though between 2019 and 2022, and whilst the Hoops never managed to climb into the play-offs, the London club were doing a lot better under Warburton than they have done since his departure.

Mark Warburton Managerial Statistics Team Played Wins Draws Losses Win Percentage Brentford 78 40 16 22 51.3% Rangers 82 54 15 13 65.9% Nottingham Forest 37 15 3 19 40.5% Queens Park Rangers 150 56 35 59 37.3% 347 165 69 113 47.55%

Would Mark Warburton want to take on the Rotherham job?

If you don't ask, you don't get, and whilst Warburton may not be too keen on fighting Championship relegation, you've got to go somewhere if you want to get back into management.

Most recently, Warburton was hired by West Ham as a first-team coach, but he left after just one season as he had a desire to claim a more senior position elsewhere.

That hasn't happened just yet, and the 61-year-old is clearly waiting for the right opportunity, but he's always been a good coach and he could potentially get more out of the players in their 20's at the Millers, such as Sam Nombe, Hakeen Odoffin, Ollie Rathbone and Cohen Bramall among others who are yet to hit their prime years.

It's unlikely that Warburton is going to walk into a more attractive job in English football in the near future, and should Rotherham get a few wins under their belt then they will be out of the drop zone and can try and climb up the table.

They may be unsuccessful in their attempts at the end of the day, but Rotherham ought to sound Warburton out in a bid to appoint an experienced and talented Championship hand.