Highlights Rotherham United are reportedly exploring replacements for Matt Taylor as manager amid speculation about his future.

Taylor guided the Millers to safety last season, but they are currently struggling in the relegation zone.

Neil Warnock would be an ideal candidate for the job, having previously saved Rotherham from relegation.

Rotherham United are "exploring" potential replacements for Matt Taylor amid speculation about his future, according to talkSPORT.

He was able to guide the Millers to safety at the end of last term which was a very decent achievement, even with Reading's six-point deduction in mind and the fact Paul Warne had made a good start to the season with the South Yorkshire side before leaving for Derby County.

Taylor was then given the opportunity to put his stamp on the squad during the summer transfer window - and will have been reasonably pleased with their business - although Chiedozie Ogbene was always going to be a big miss as he left the club on the expiration of his contract.

Rotherham United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Sam Nombe Exeter City Permanent Andre Green Slo. Bratislava Permanent Cafu Nottingham Forest Permanent Grant Hall Middlesbrough Permanent Dillon Phillips Cardiff City Permanent Christ Tiehi Slovan Liberec Permanent Fred Onyedinma Luton Town Loan Arvin Appiah UD Almeria Loan Sebastian Revan Aston Villa Loan Dexter Lembikisa Wolves Loan Sam Clucas Free Agent Permanent

Republic of Ireland international Ogbene has showcased his quality in the Premier League since joining Luton Town, which just goes to show how much of an asset he was for Rotherham.

How have Rotherham United got on under Matt Taylor this season?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, with recently promoted team Ipswich Town flying, the Millers are currently struggling at the bottom end of the Championship table.

Currently sitting in 22nd place, they are in desperate need of more points as quickly as possible so they can leapfrog Huddersfield Town and get themselves out of the drop zone.

With the Millers struggling to close the gap on the Terriers though, Taylor may be under an increasing amount of pressure.

There are five points between Huddersfield and Rotherham, with the latter's 5-0 loss against Watford likely to have damaged confidence further.

With this hammering in mind, it was no surprise when a report emerged claiming that he was set to be sacked.

What's the latest on Rotherham United's managerial situation?

TalkSPORT believes Rotherham are now exploring replacements for Taylor and that isn't a great sign for the club's current boss.

Alan Biggs then added that the Millers would seek a quick appointment if he's sacked, which explains why they are potentially starting their managerial recruitment process now.

Biggs believes Taylor's replacement could be a manager out of work if a quick replacement is being sought - and it's a prediction many others would make too.

Who should be in the frame for the Rotherham United job if Matt Taylor departs?

Neil Warnock is a name that instantly pops into your mind.

He saved the Millers from the drop before and he could potentially do it again.

Showing last year at Huddersfield that he can work with limited resources and get a team out of trouble, he could have a similar impact in Yorkshire again.

This is a job that could suit Warnock if he's looking to get back into management this early on in the season.

But if he hasn't got the fight to take it on at this stage, they should have an alternative lined up. Warnock should be at the top of their shortlist though.