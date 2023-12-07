It looked as though Rotherham United's search for a Matt Taylor successor was going to be over by the start of this week with Nathan Jones present at their goalless draw this past weekend against Birmingham City.

However, the ex-Luton Town and Southampton boss decided instead to pull himself out of the running after becoming the Millers' first-choice, leaving chairman Tony Stewart with more hard work on his hands.

With a crunch fixture coming up this weekend against another club without a manager in the form of Swansea City, let's take a look at the latest news when it comes to Rotherham's manager hunt.

Millers shortlist down to 2 - and ex-Wigan boss is on it

According to Sky Sports, the shortlist for Rotherham's next manager has now been narrowed down to just two after Nathan Jones appeared to snub the club's advances.

And one of the names on the final list of candidates is Leam Richardson, who has been out of work since November 2022 when he departed Wigan Athletic.

Richardson has a limited amount of managerial experience - he managed Accrington Stanley between 2012 and 2013 for six months before following Paul Cook to a number of clubs as his assistant, but he had two years with Wigan, where in the space of 12 months he took the Latics from a financially-struggling, relegation-battling side to winning the League One title.

The 44-year-old was perhaps harshly treated last year when sacked amid a poor run of form, but the Yorkshireman - who was born in Leeds - could get another chance with the Millers.

United hold talks with former QPR manager

Rotherham have been talking to more managers though in the meantime, and one of those has been Mark Warburton, according to the Rotherham Advertiser.

The 61-year-old has plenty of experience having managed Brentford, Nottingham Forest and QPR at Championship level, but most recently he was a first-team coach under David Moyes in the 2022-23 season.

Wanting to take on a more senior position though in the sport, Warburton departed the Hammers over the summer - but despite talks with the Rotherham hierarchy, it has been reported that he will not be taking charge.

Recently sacked Championship boss of interest

It appears that Rotherham have been casting their net far and wide as according to Press Association reporter Nick Mashiter, the Millers made contact with Michael Duff to express an interest following his sacking by Swansea City on Monday night.

Duff never quite won over the Swans faithful in his short time in charge, and he leaves the South Wales club 18th in the Championship following his exit earlier this week.

Despite working in South Yorkshire prior to his move to Swansea though, with his previous club being Barnsley, it is claimed that it is too soon for the 44-year-old to jump back into management, so he will not be considered.

49-year-old out of running for Rotherham job

Like Nathan Jones, another manager who has ruled himself out of the running is Gary Rowett.

Rowett departed Millwall in October in a mutual parting of ways, and he was one of the early names linked to the post at the New York Stadium.

However, the Rotherham Advertiser say that Rowett has removed himself from the race to be appointed, despite being in discussions on more than one occasion with the club about the job.