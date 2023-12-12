Rotherham United's search for a Matt Taylor successor has been finalised, with former Accrington Stanley and Wigan Athletic head coach Leam Richardson named in the dugout.

According to Sky Sports, the shortlist for Rotherham's next manager had recently been narrowed down to just two after Nathan Jones appeared to snub the club's advances.

And one of the names on that final list of candidates is Leam Richardson, who has been out of work since November 2022 when he departed Wigan.

However, it wasn't always a guarantee, as Rotherham had been talking to other managers in the meantime, and one of those was Mark Warburton, according to the Rotherham Advertiser. On top of that, Press Association reporter Nick Mashiter had also said that the Millers made contact with Michael Duff after his departure from Swansea City.

The Millers have been on a woeful run of form, and have not picked up a win from any of their last eight games, with their last victory coming all the way back in October against Coventry City. However, on Monday evening, Richardson was named as the replacement, ending a three-and-a-half week-long search for a head coach.

The 44-year-old has a limited amount of managerial experience, managing Accrington Stanley between 2012 and 2013 for six months before following Paul Cook to a number of clubs as his assistant.

He then had two years with Wigan, where, in the space of 12 months, he took the Latics from a financially-struggling, relegation-battling side to winning the League One title. He will now be tasked with helping Rotherham avoidthe drop back to the third tier, with plenty of work to do in the final 26 games.

Leam Richardson Rotherham United details

The official statement from Rotherham announcing his arrival said: "Rotherham United are delighted to confirm the appointment of Leam Richardson as the club’s new head coach.

"Following a long and meticulous interview process which has seen a number of high-calibre candidates considered, it was agreed by the Board that Leam’s credentials and vision for the project were most closely aligned with our own and he arrives at AESSEAL New York Stadium as part of a restructuring of the football setup at the club.

"Richardson signs a deal until the summer of 2026 at AESSEAL New York Stadium."

Carlton Palmer's Richardson verdict

Ex-England international Carlton Palmer gave his thoughts on the possibility of Richardson coming in late last week.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: “Leam did a great job at Wigan, gaining promotion in a difficult environment before being sacked, which angered many supporters.

“I think this could be a perfect fit for Leam and Rotherham, funds are tight, he knows what he has to work with and has done so before.

“His sole job is survival or getting them promoted again next year at the first attempt. I think it is win-win for both Rotherham and Leam.”

Leam Richardson's first words since Rotherham appointment

"I've never turned a challenge down that I feel I can't meet head on and give my all," he said, speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield.

"We can't guarantee results, but we can guarantee a certain level of performance and level of work ethic.

"When my tenure starts to when it ends, I'd like to think we'll have evolved and I'll have left the club in a better place than I found it."

He also spoke to the official Rotherham website, the Millers new boss said: "I’ve seen Rotherham from afar after competing against them many times and they epitomise hard work and success and, coming as a neutral, the crowd and the fan base are fantastic.

"You see yourself at a certain level and I’ve worked at many football clubs experiencing many success and you want to continue that in your career and Rotherham are part of that.

"The level is fantastic in the Championship, albeit we find ourselves in a place at the moment that is going to be hard work and something that the players and staff are going to have to commit to every day.

"I’ve never shone away from any challenge in my life and this is one of them that we will address quickly, meet head on and learn a lot about each other but we will certainly do it with enjoyment, hard work and endeavour.

"The Championship is probably one of the most competitive leagues in Europe, but it’s a challenge we can go forward with and certainly the players and staff know that and it’s really exciting. They are a real honest group of people and together we will commit to each other and within that we’ll get a better outcome.

"We want a possession-based team, you want to run hard, score goals, have many final third entries, and it’s entertainment. So you want your team to be the best version of themselves and represent the badge that you wear and the community that surrounds it.

"That won’t happen overnight, it’s a transition. It’s always a work in progress is a football club. They want to evolve so it’s a great challenge."