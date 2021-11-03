Rotherham United manager gives honest review on the draw against in-form Charlton Athletic

Paul Warne believes that the point his team gained at The Valley will be seen differently towards the end of the season.

Despite their surprisingly poor start and the sacking of Nigel Adkins, Charlton Athletic have hit the ground running under caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson.

Athletic went into the fixture with two consecutive wins and the same amount of clean sheets. The same amount they managed under Jackson’s predecessor.

Inconveniently, a victory would have left Rotherham United just one point away from table toppers Wigan Athletic. Yet, United have now reached double figures – they are unbeaten in ten games.

Rotherham currently sit in third.

When reflecting, Warne viewed a point as a reasonable outcome. Also claiming that Charlton are a “top-six” side.

Warne stated; “In fairness we probably weren’t at our scintillating best tonight but that’s a credit to Charlton.

“They played really well, caused us problems, pinned us back, stopped our midfielders from being as fluid as normal. It was an end-to-end game.”

According to The Yorkshire Post, the 48-year-old added, “If you’d offered me a point beforehand, would I have taken it? Possibly. I think Charlton are a top-six side so a point here could end up being a really good point for us.

“We’re a good away team. But tonight were we good enough? Possibly not.”

The verdict

Rotherham are coping well so far this season, with just over a third of the season gone, they are two points away from second place Plymouth Argyle.

The Millers have been fluctuating between League One and the Championship for consecutive seasons now, but as usual they look on track to go straight back up.

For everyone, Charlton’s underwhelming start to the season has been a shock. Additionally, the sacking of Adkins has increased the risk of disorganisation within the squad.

However, so far Johnnie Jackson has really impressed and is now unbeaten in three games. Their next League One clash comes in the shape of eleventh placed Burton Albion.