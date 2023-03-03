Rotherham United man could be perfect Anthony Patterson replacement if Sunderland decide to cash in this summer: Opinion

Sunderland supporters may not want to accept it, but there is a realistic chance that homegrown stopper Anthony Patterson could leave the club this summer.

It has been a remarkable rise to become the Black Cats number one for Patterson, who spent a period on-loan at National League sleeping giants Notts County last season before becoming Alex Neil’s goalkeeper at the Stadium of Light for their promotion push in League One.

Such is the 22-year-old’s form in the Championship this season he is now attracting interest from elsewhere, with Leicester City and Wolves of the Premier League linked in early February with a move this summer for the youngster.

The Foxes are now set to make an offer this summer with the blessing of manager Brendan Rodgers, so if Sunderland don’t secure back-to-back promotions to the top flight, then there is a risk that an eight-figure offer forces the hierarchy into Patterson’s sale.

It would not be ideal of course but if an offer that is too good to turn down comes in then it happens – Tony Mowbray has said himself that the club’s model is selling players for a profit or big money and re-investing and that could come into play here.

Should that happen this summer, then Sunderland would need to look for a Patterson replacement – unlike other positions it would perhaps be unwise to bring in a 20 or 21-year-old on a permanent deal as they’re likely to not have the experience required to keep goal for the Black Cats.

Quiz: Can you name which club Sunderland signed these 22 players from?

1 of 22 Kevin Ball Brighton Fulham Portsmouth Southampton

There are a few good goalkeepers at clubs in the Championship smaller than Sunderland that they could perhaps tempt up to Wearside, with one of those being Viktor Johansson.

The Swede has been with Rotherham United since 2020 when he departed Leicester City for the New York Stadium, and despite not always being a regular starter for the Millers, having at times battled with Josh Vickers for the starting jersey, he has firmly established himself this season as both Paul Warne and then Matt Taylor’s number one.

In a team that is perhaps not the most solid at the back, Johansson has kept 10 clean sheets in 34 matches which is a very good record, and the individual stats for the 24-year-old read favourably.

First off, Johansson is the top-rated goalkeeper in the league with at least 10 appearances according to WhoScored, as he averages a 7.00 rating across his ever-present outings.

He also averages the most saves per match in that group of goalkeepers at 3.9, showing that he has been kept busy on a number of occasions.

With a divisional best of 2.4 saves per match from shots inside the penalty area as well, it shows that Johansson’s reflexes are top drawer when he is denying close-range efforts and keeping the opposition at bay, whilst he also ranks second behind Blackpool’s Daniel Grimshaw when it comes to saving shots from outside the 18-yard box at 1.4 saves per game.

Further stats show that Johansson has been by far the busiest goalkeeper in the division with 176 shots on target against him according to FBref, with his closest challenger being Watford’s Daniel Bachmann on 136, but with 75 per cent of shots against him saved, it ranks Johansson third in the division behind Alex Palmer and Angus Gunn.

And along with Norwich’s Gunn, Johansson holds the best Expected post-shot Goals Allowed against him at 5.4, meaning that the Scandinavian stopper has at least five times this season denied the opposition with what should have been a certain goal.

The numbers certainly add up in Johansson’s favour for a move to a bigger club, and whilst a Rotherham relegation would perhaps help Sunderland in a potential pursuit when it comes to the transfer fee, the Black Cats could definitely test the waters even if Rotherham stay in the Championship with a multi million pound offer.