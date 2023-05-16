A recent Championship trend was bucked this season as to the surprise of many, Norwich City didn't record an immediate promotion back to the Premier League after relegation last season.

Football fans are somewhat used to seeing the Canaries struggle in the Premier League, only to bounce back at the very first opportunity.

They didn't have Daniel Farke at the helm this time though, and with Dean Smith in the dugout they struggled and eventually sacked him to be replaced by David Wagner.

Despite showing initial early promise, CIty's season faded away and a final day 1-0 defeat at home to already relegated Blackpool saw them finish in the bottom half in 13th spot - a real shock compared to pre-season predictions.

There's now set to be a rebuild this summer - veterans such as Teemu Pukki and Sam Byram are already confirmed to be departing while both Max Aarons and Andrew Omobamidele could be cashed in on and have been linked with transfers away.

The rebuild will start with experienced striker Ashley Barnes coming into the fold, but they need another option out wide with Arsenal loanee Marquinhos heading back to the Emirates Stadium and Josh Sargent likely to take a more central role - that is why the Carrow Road hierarchy should be making a move for Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene.

Why should Norwich City sign Chiedozie Ogbene?

If there's one thing that City arguably don't have enough of in their squad it's pace out wide - Onel Hernandez is perhaps the only attacker that will get the ball at his feet and drive at a full-back but they need someone who can do that on the right-hand side.

And Ogbene in his time at the Millers has certainly done that, whether it was as a wing-back in League One or as a striker or winger in the Championship this season, and he's added goals to his game in a more advanced role in the 2022-23 campaign.

Ogbene ended the season as the club's top scorer with nine goals in all competitions, and whilst he's never been an out-and-out striker he definitely showed he's capable of that role at times against second tier defenders.

At the age of 26 as well, Ogbene is only going to get better and he has already shown that at international level with the Republic of Ireland that he can raise his game when surrounded by a higher-quality of player.

When does Chiedozie Ogbene's contract expire?

Ogbene's time at Rotherham could be coming to an end with his contract expiring this summer.

However, if he isn't a Millers player in July then it won't be because they haven't tried as per the Irish Examiner, the club have offered their most lucrative contract ever to try and keep him around.

There are said to be teams in Belgium and Turkey sniffing around while Swansea City are also thought to have reignited their interest having had a January bid rejected.

With ambitions of returning to the Premier League though and the likes of Sargent, Gabriel Sara, and Marcelino Nunez in their squad, Ogbene could join a squad ready-made to mount a promotion push next season and fit in very easily.