Rotherham United are the next Championship club to confirm a change in the dugout, as Matt Taylor's tenure at the New York Stadium reached its conclusion on Monday morning.

The Millers are currently sat 22nd in the table, a position which many expected the South Yorkshire outfit to find themselves in, such is the strength of competition throughout the division this season, and the club hierarchy have decided to part ways with the former Exeter City boss as we head into the third international break of the campaign.

Ultimately, Taylor departs the New York Stadium with a win percentage of just 18.2%, winning just 10 of his 55 games in charge.

How have Rotherham United performed in recent weeks?

Rotherham's form of late has been extremely inconsistent, with only one victory in their last eleven Championship outings - a 2-0 home success over Coventry City on October 25th - during a period where they have faced multiple teams in and around them in the table, but failed to make any significant ground on Huddersfield Town, who sit four points above their Yorkshire rivals in the final place above the relegation zone.

Whilst Taylor's side picked up respectable draws against high-flying Ipswich and Southampton, many will point at the accumulation of just one point from six against Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday, as Rotherham are the only side to fall at the hands of the Owls after a below-par display at Hillsborough.

After another abject away performance and a 5-0 hammering at the hands of a resurgent Watford on Saturday, Taylor himself admitted that he could've been at risk of the sack, but would be surprised if a successor can change the side's fortunes imminently.

“That's up to the powers-that-be, isn't it,” Taylor told the Rotherham Advertiser

“They were so pleased with the last couple of performances (vs QPR and Ipswich).

“Let's be honest, Sheffield Wednesday was a real big blow. We can't hide away from the fact that our performance on that day was nowhere near where it needed to be.

“I've brought in some of those players. It's not just on them, it's on me as well. But I'll be damned if anyone can do a better job with that group at this moment." Taylor concluded.

What have the club said regarding the decision?

As is often the case when a decision such as this is made, Rotherham United have released a club statement on the departure of Taylor, with chairman Tony Stewart voicing the explanation behind the thought process.

“It was felt by myself and the Board that we had to act now by making a managerial change in order to give ourselves the best possible chance of retaining our Sky Bet Championship status this season.

“We are grateful to Matt for his efforts over the course of the last year and it has not been an easy decision to make. It goes without saying that he leaves with the very best wishes of everyone here at Rotherham United.” Stewart continued.

Have Rotherham United made the right call to sack Matt Taylor?

Whilst to an extent, Taylor's comments are understandable given Rotherham's resources compared to the rest of the division, ultimately results of late haven't been good enough, especially the last two away performances - conceding seven without reply.

The fact that both teams below them have also acted recently in the so-called 'managerial merry-go-round', this could have had some impact on Stewart's decision, and in fairness, the call had been made at an ideal time with the international break now approaching.

This two-week gap gives the Millers hierarchy an ideal amount of time to conclude their search for Taylor's successor whilst giving them ample time to impose their ideas on a squad low on confidence and victories across the season ahead of the daunting prospect of a home clash with red-hot Leeds United on Friday, November 24th.