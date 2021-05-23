Rotherham United locked in transfer tussle with Bristol Rovers and Plymouth Argyle to signing of in-form forward

Rotherham United are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Cambridge United forward Paul Mullin according to The Sun on Sunday (23rd May, page 59).

The Millers will be preparing for life back in League One, after they were relegated from the Championship on the final day of the 2020/21 season, after drawing 1-1 with Cardiff City.

That ended their brief stay in the second-tier of English football, and they’ll be hoping they can win promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking.

Paul Warne is clearly keen to add to his squad this summer though, as they look to challenge for promotion, with Mullin being targeted.

The 26-year-old played a starring role for Cambridge United, as they clinched promotion from League Two in the 2020/21 season.

Mullin scored 33 goals in 50 appearances for The U’s, and it appears as though his strong performances for them hasn’t gone unnoticed as we head towards the summer transfer window.

The Sun on Sunday claim that Bristol Rovers and Plymouth Argyle are also keen on reaching an agreement to sign Mullin, although it’s unclear as to which club is leading the race to sign him.

Mullin is out of contract this summer though, and you would imagine that Cambridge United will be doing all they can to keep him with them for the foreseeable future.

The Verdict:

This would be a smart bit of business by the Millers.

It isn’t going to be easy for Paul Warne’s side to win promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking next season, with the likes of Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic being just some of the teams likely to be challenging them for a return to the second-tier.

Therefore the Rotherham squad needs strengthening this summer, and I think Mullin would do just that. He’s a player that has been in fine form whilst with Cambridge United, and he’ll be eager to make a name for himself in League One at the earliest of opportunities.

If he can hit the ground running and replicate the sort of form he’s shown with Cambridge United, then Mullin could be the forward that Rotherham need to fire themselves back into the Championship next season.