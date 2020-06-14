Rotherham United lining up transfer swoop for four-goal forward

Rotherham United are reportedly eyeing up a transfer move for Mickel Miller according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rotherham. Keen on Mickel Miller. Been at Hamilton. Free agent. Forward. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 14, 2020

Miller is currently a free-agent after his spell with Scottish side Hamilton Academical came to an end at the end of this year’s campaign.

The forward signed for the club in January 2018 from Carshalton Athletic, and went on to make 68 appearances in his time with Hamilton.

He made 26 appearances for the club in the 2019/20 season, scoring four goals, as they finished 11th in the Scottish Premiership after the season was concluded early due to off-the-field events.

A move to Rotherham United could be a tempting proposition for Miller as well, with Paul Warne’s side preparing for life back in the Championship next season.

It had recently been confirmed that the Millers had won promotion back into the second-tier, after the majority of clubs agreed to curtail this year’s campaign early due to off-the-field events.

So, it’s an immediate promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking for Rotherham, and they’re seemingly keen to conduct some of their transfer business early heading into the summer, with Miller amongst one of their targets.

The Verdict:

I’m not sure he’ll be the right fit in the Championship for Rotherham.

I’m open to be being proven wrong, but I just think that the Millers need a striker that is proven in the second tier of English football.

They won’t want to drop back into League One anytime soon, and the club will know that reinforcements are needed heading into the summer transfer window.

Miller doesn’t have the worst record in front of goal by any means, but I can’t see him starting ahead of the likes of Freddie Ladapo.